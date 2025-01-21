A Diablo 4 port is reportedly in development for Nintendo Switch 2

Diablo 4 is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2

YouTuber 'eXtas1s' said Halo and Microsoft's Flight Simulator "aren't the only" Microsoft games coming to Switch 2

It's claimed that Call of Duty, Tekken 8, Fallout 4, Starfield, and Elden Ring could get a Switch 2 port

A Diablo 4 port is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2, according to a new leak.

The claims come from YouTuber 'eXtas1s' (thanks VGC) who recently discussed the Switch 2 and its potential software in his latest video.

'EXtas1s', who has accurately revealed upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in the past, touched on recent rumors that Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft's Flight Simulator will be coming to the Switch successor but then went on to claim that Diablo 4 will also be coming to the console as well.

"These are two of the video games Microsoft will port to Switch 2, but they aren’t the only ones," eXtas1s said on Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

“In fact, here’s a little bit of an exclusive or scoop I can tell you about. According to what I’ve been told, Diablo 4 is already in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Diablo 4 was released in 2025 on Switch 2.”

It was also suggested that a Call of Duty title could be available on the handheld at some point, as well as more games like Elden Ring, Starfield, Tekken 8, and Fallout 4. However, 'eXtas1s' said discussions around these ports were more speculative, so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

Last week, it was reported that many more third-party games are coming to the Switch 2, including Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which according to leaker 'NatetheHate', will be among the first AAA titles to arrive on the console.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was also suggested that Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make their Switch 2 debut, though the latter is said to be launching in 2026.

Ubisoft also seemingly intends to bring support for two Assassin's Creed games to the handheld, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed Shadows.