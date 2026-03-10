21 super Lego sets to add to your Mario collection on Mar10 Day
Don't be a Shy Guy, add these kits to your kart now
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Wahoo! It's Mario Day. 10 March = Mar10... get it? I guess it's no more of a stretch than the Star Wars guys adopting 4 May. Even if you were previously unaware of this exciting annual event, it's still the perfect excuse to power up your Mario collection.
My teammate Dash has rounded up his favourite Mario merch, games and accessories to mark the occasion, but my dust-collector of choice is Lego, and — mama mia! — are there plenty of super sets to choose from. Below, I've collected together my top picks, all of which will look pretty as a Peach on display, even if there's not mushroom left on your shelves.
If you want more of a reason to hit 'Add to kart', this momentous Mario-versary has coincided with Amazon's Spring sale, so a number of these kits are discounted right now. It's enough to make you punch the air and shout 'Wahoo!'
The best Super Mario Lego sets
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best products.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.