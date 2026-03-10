Wahoo! It's Mario Day. 10 March = Mar10... get it? I guess it's no more of a stretch than the Star Wars guys adopting 4 May. Even if you were previously unaware of this exciting annual event, it's still the perfect excuse to power up your Mario collection.

My teammate Dash has rounded up his favourite Mario merch, games and accessories to mark the occasion, but my dust-collector of choice is Lego, and — mama mia! — are there plenty of super sets to choose from. Below, I've collected together my top picks, all of which will look pretty as a Peach on display, even if there's not mushroom left on your shelves.

If you want more of a reason to hit 'Add to kart', this momentous Mario-versary has coincided with Amazon's Spring sale, so a number of these kits are discounted right now. It's enough to make you punch the air and shout 'Wahoo!'

The best Super Mario Lego sets