The Dyson Corrale can cut your styling time in half, and I've got the locks to prove it

Styling my hair is something I’ll generally avoid at all costs. To me, it’s immensely stressful, sometimes a little painful and rarely bears fruit. Plus, I’m paranoid about hair damage, to boot.

When I cut my once-long locks off last year, however, I came to the uncomfortable conclusion that shorter hair needs some TLC. For context, my hair is pretty thick and heavy, and judging by the many, many hours it takes for my hair to dry, it’s porous by nature.

Since then, I’ve been relying heavily on my old faithful Remington Keratin Protect straightener, which gets the job done… just. However, the plates judder down my hair, causing lots of flyaways and breakage. The shape of the tongs isn’t quite right for curling, and it’s very rare I’ll achieve straight locks in one stroke.

So I was excited to be invited to Dyson’s Styling Tour for a professional styling session and some hands-on time with the technology giant’s hype-fuelled haircare range.

The Dyson Styling Tour popup at Westfield (White City), London. Its shape and styling is inspired by one of Dyson's bestselling products, the Dyson Supersonic. (Image credit: Future)

The tour is bringing Dyson’s tools to the people, offering a complimentary 30-minute dry styling session from Dyson experts, as well as offering several demonstrations and showcases of its hair styling engineering. It arrived in London’s Westfield (White City) shopping mall, where it will stay until October 30 before moving to Edinburgh in early November.

Curls without cremation

My instinct has always been to whack my straighteners up to high heat and aggressively, painstakingly pore over each section when doing my hair at home - for straightening, this takes anything up to 30 minutes on my shoulder-length hair, and for curling, it can be 45-60 minutes before I can rest my aching, fatigued arms. Generally speaking, even after a healthy dousing of hairspray, the results are completely gone by the end of the day.

However, in just 15 minutes using the Dyson Corrale, my lovely Dyson hair stylist, Lorraine, achieved shiny and gorgeously curled hair, and after a quick whizz round with the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway attachment, my hair looked better than ever, and it stayed that way for the rest of the day.

(Image credit: Future)

In our Dyson Corrale review , we had to knock down the rating to 3-stars on account of its lofty price tag ($499 / £399 / AU$699) and because we weren’t blown away by how heavy it was or its plastic casing, which we felt cheapened its look. However, our reviewer was immensely impressed by its performance and the results - as was I during my time at the Styling Tour.

While I’m sure it would still take me a little longer to achieve these results at home, there’s no doubt in my mind that I could half the time it takes me to get ready with these high-tech tools.

Engineering at the heart

My stylist said that the Dyson Corrale was her favorite tool to style with thanks to its flexibility, portability and the technology it uses to style and protect hair - take that, Dyson Air Wrap .

She used the middle-temperature setting (365°F / 185℃), explaining that my hair type didn’t actually need the scorching heat I’ve typically used - hotter doesn’t necessarily mean faster, and as my hair isn’t coarse I was likely just causing unnecessary damage in opting for the higher 410°F / 210℃ setting.

At the Styling Tour, Dyson has featured a number of demonstrations for its engineering innovations, including this record player that tests the lifetime of its flexing plates. (Image credit: Future)

Plus, the Corrale is generally much better for hair than other straighteners, thanks to the unique technology adopted by Dyson - the flexing plates. These plates collect strands of hair together, and small panels along the plates flex to ensure even pressure is applied across the entire hair segment.

Inside the Corrale is where the rest of the magic happens - sensors regulate the plates’ heat up to a reported 100 times per second, meaning the temperature is constantly maintained and less heat is needed.

Dyson claims this plate technology reduces heat damage by 50%, but that’s not something we can easily validate - however, I will say I noted a lot less breakage and fewer flyaways in my hair after using the Corrale.

As it’s cord-free, the Corrale is very easily maneuverable, despite its weight. Personally, and especially given the shorter time needed to style, I actually don’t mind the weightier feel, but it’s not for everyone.

Time is money

The Dyson hair styling range in Vinca Blue (Image credit: Future)

If you can put the price and weight to one side, the Corrale is easily one of the most impressive straighteners out there, and the newer colorways feel a lot more deluxe than the standard Black Nickel model we used on test.

Speaking of the new colorways, Dyson is launching its gorgeous new Vinca Blue and Rose colorway in time (and exclusively) for the 2022 gifting season, so the tour was a great opportunity to have a look at the design in person - and let me tell you, they are beautiful.

Opting for a more porcelain-like texture, layers of satin paint topcoats give the Vinca Blue colorway a silky finish, and the products a lot more durable than the standard plastic coating.

For me, time is definitely money, and my high-maintenance hair eats up a lot of my time - the Corrale could save me hours every month, and that might just sell me on the idea of splashing out on one.