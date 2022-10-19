This Gran Turismo 7 PS5 deal is sure to rev your engine

Looking for a great PS5 deal to get your motor running? Then look no further, as Amazon is offering an excellent deal on Gran Turismo 7 that racing game fans definitely shouldn't miss.

Black Friday 2022 may not be for a while yet, but Amazon is already offering a big discount on one of the best PS5 games of the year. Right now, you can pick up the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition on PS5 for its lowest price yet at Amazon. Usually priced at $89.99, this special edition of Sony's racing sim is currently discounted to $69.99 (opens in new tab), saving you a tasty $20. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Gran Turismo 7 deals in your region).

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the biggest releases of this year and arguably one of the best PS5 exclusives yet. Here's what we said in our Gran Turismo 7 review:

"Gran Turismo 7 isn’t just the best entry in the long-running series, it sets the bar astronomically high for all future racing sims. GT7’s stunning graphics are paired with a wonderfully slick presentation. That, in conjunction with best-in-class racing sim gameplay that’s easier than ever to pick up - and tough as ever to master - make for a constantly satisfying racer."

Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary Edition deal

Save $20 - Right now there's 22% off the anniversary edition of Gran Turismo 7 that works on both PS5 and PS4. Alongside its fancy steelbook case, this edition packs in a bunch of bonus content. What better way to commemorate 25 years of this fantastic racing series.

While this is a bit more than Gran Turismo 7 on PS5's usual $59.99 RRP, it's worth noting that this special physical anniversary edition packs in some collectible extras and bonus content that are likely to entice long-time series fans. In addition to the physical PS5 game disc, the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition includes a PS4 digital code (allowing you to play on either PS5 or PS4) , an exclusive steelbook case, 1,100,000 CR, The Music of Gran Turismo 7 official soundtrack and 30 partner and manufacturer PSN Avatars.

In addition, this anniversary edition includes a Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery and a three-car pack which includes the Mazda RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model, the Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND and the Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S).

In other words, there's a lot going on under the hood of this excellent PS5 game deal.

