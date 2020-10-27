This Asus Tuf gaming laptop is $200 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal

A gaming laptop can be an expensive piece of kit, even on the low end, so if you're looking for an early Black Friday deal check out this Asus Tuf gaming laptop on sale over at Microsoft for $200 off the retail price.

Asus Tuf FX505DT gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Microsoft

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop offers midrange performance at a bargain thanks to this early Black Friday sale. Loaded with a full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H CPU, a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, you get solid gaming on the go without blowing a hole in your budget. View Deal

The Asus Tuf FX505DT gaming laptop makes up for some of the shortcomings of it's close sibling, the Tuf FX505DY, by including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 instead of an AMD GPU, which still lag behind Nvidia's mobile graphics performance.

The Tuf FX505DT also comes with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 16GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a full-sized island-style keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting.

While not the most powerful gaming laptop out there, it'll be hard to find another gaming laptop with this kind of hardware at this price.

Asus Tuf FX505DT gaming laptop deals in your region

Not in the U.S.? You can still find great deals on the Asus Tuf FX505DT gaming laptop no matter where you are in the world.