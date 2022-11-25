These Xbox headset deals get you some of our favorite models at lowest-ever prices

Amazon's Black Friday Xbox headset deals are here and they do not disappoint. We're seeing some absolute rockstar rates on some of our favorite models that are worth your attention in the blizzard of sales.

That's what's so significant about these particular Black Friday Xbox headset deals as some of the best Xbox Series X headsets have never been cheaper. What's worth highlighting specifically is the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 at just $89.95 (was $130) (opens in new tab) and the stellar SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless for only $159.99 (was $200) (opens in new tab) - saving you $40.

Today's best Xbox headset deals on Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2: was $130 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - It's the cheapest we've ever seen the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 gaming headset for yet. This top-performing model has come crashing down to a lowest-ever price for Black Friday, making now a great time to pick up accessible audio for less.



(opens in new tab) Epos Audio H3: was $179 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - While the Epos Audio H3 headphones may be a tough sell at their usual listing MSRP, this mighty discount takes these all-star wired headphones down to the cheapest price on record!



(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless: was $200 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Although the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless has been a couple of dollars cheaper once in the past, we still think this is an unmissable deal on the high-end wireless model this time around.



(opens in new tab) Astro Gaming A50 Wireless: was $300 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is a great price on the Astro Gaming A50 Wireless. While still quite on the expensive side of the spectrum, knocking a full 17% off here certainly helps a lot. As far as premium options go, you can't really get much better than this!



UK deals

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset: Was £180 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - This gaming headset is one of the best around for current-gen platforms. Boasting crystal-clear audio and solid call quality, it provides both immersion and clarity for your favorite games.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset: £90 £64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - The Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset may be a bit older, but it's no slouch. Among the best Xbox Series X|S headsets out there, you're getting solid sound quality, excellent battery life and great mic quality to boot.

