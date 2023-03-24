The PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle just got its first-ever price cut in the US

Save $50 on the game and console

God of War Ragnarok bundle deal
Amazon is currently offering the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle for the cheapest-recorded price right now. It's the first time that this package has enjoyed a price drop, making now the ideal time to pick up the system with one of the better games available. 

You can get your hands on the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle for only $509.99 (was $560) (opens in new tab) for a full $50 off the sticker price. For context, this is only $9.99 more than the standalone price of the PS5 console. That means you're getting one of the best PS5 games for an incredibly competitive price today. 

We absolutely love God of War Ragnarok for its immersive game world, exciting combat, and compelling story. If you're looking for a starting point with the system then this really is the best introduction to what makes the PS5's DualSense controller such a joy to use. In our review, we said: "It’s a sequel that is often as brutal as it is poignant – and a fitting next chapter in Kratos and Atreus’ journey."

Once you've got your shiny new console, we're also bringing you all the best PS5 controllers, as well as the best PS5 accessories, and the best PS5 headsets, too. 

Today's best God of War PS5 bundle deal 

PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle | was $560 now $509.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - This is the historic lowest-ever price on the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle since it launched back in November. With this discount, you're getting one of the best PS5 games for only $10 on top of the price of the system on its own.

More of today's best PS5 deals 

Interested in more great PS5 deals? Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest and greatest offers available on a wide variety of games, accessories, and hardware where you are. 

Hardware Editor

Aleksha McLoughlin is the Hardware Editor for TechRadar Gaming and oversees all hardware coverage for the site. She looks after buying guides, writes hardware reviews, news, and features as well as manages the hardware team. Before joining TRG she was the Hardware Editor for sister publication GamesRadar+ and she has also been PC Guide's Hardware Specialist. She has also contributed hardware content to the likes of Trusted Reviews, The Metro, Expert Reviews, and Android Central. When she isn't working, you'll often find her in mosh pits at metal gigs and festivals or listening to whatever new black and death metal has debuted that week.