The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Love the PS5's DualSense controller, but tired of having to constantly charge the thing? You're in luck with this PS5 DualSense Charging Station discount.

This year's Black Friday deals have been excellent all around, and this discount on the PS5 DualSense Charging Station is no exception. It's certainly among the best Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen yet, largely because it's the cheapest we've seen one of the best PS5 accessories.

Right now, you can pick up the essential accessory for just $22.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy in the US and £16.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon UK. Best Buy's price is notable for beating out Amazon's all-time low, which is something of a rarity around the sales period as Amazon typically hosts the lion's share of the best discounts.

It's never been cheaper to keep your DualSense controllers topped up thanks to this excellent discount. Up to two pads can be charged at the same time, meaning if you own multiple, you can swap out pads when you need to charge to keep longer gaming sessions chugging along smoothly.



This discount is notable as it's the cheapest we've ever seen the Charging Station go for online in the UK. If you're tired of having to slowly charge your DualSense via a USB-C cable, then this deal is a high recommendation from us.



The DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5 is an excellent pad, but battery life certainly isn't its strong suit. At best, it's inconsistent, lasting anywhere between 4 and 8 hours on a single charge depending on how much you're using the controller's more advanced features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

That's why the DualSense Charging Station is an essential purchase in our book. In fact, we reckon it's the best thing you can get for your PS5 for under $50. Plus, it's a massive help for those of you who own multiple controllers. Running low on battery for one of your pads? Whack it in the station's dock and untether the one that's currently charging. Cycling pads like this means you can keep longer gaming sessions going, especially if you much prefer wireless play.

