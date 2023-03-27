The Nintendo Switch OLED just got a $30 price drop with this rare deal

Woot's Nintendo Switch OLED deals are here and offering a saving that's not seen all too often. This is one discount that you're not going to want to miss out on from the Amazon-owned company.

You can currently get your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED model at Woot for only $319.99 (was $350) (opens in new tab) for a full $30 off the sticker price. We haven't seen this price bettered in the past, making now an ideal time to invest in the handheld-hybrid system.

We love the Nintendo Switch OLED and think that it's the perfect play to play some of the best Nintendo Switch games whether you're thinking of going handheld or plugging into the TV. That's because it benefits from a larger 7-inch OLED screen, but also improved speakers, a superior kickstand, and double the internal storage with 64GB straight out of the box.

Once you've got your new Nintendo Switch OLED model, we highly recommend picking up one of the best SD cards for Switch, and having a browse at some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best Nintendo Switch accessories, too. You're saving $30 which can go a long way to getting something extra for the standard price of admission.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | was $350 now $319.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED which is a console that rarely sees a saving in the US. This is a great time to consider jumping into the established Nintendo ecosystem or replacing an older model for less.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Interested in more savings where you are? Not to worry! Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest and greatest discounts on all manner of Nintendo Switch hardware and accessories.