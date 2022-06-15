The best gaming laptop deal of the year is back with this RTX 3060 MSI for $799

Arguably the best gaming laptop deal this year has just been relisted over at Best Buy today - this RTX 3060 equipped MSI GF65 for $799.99 (was $1,099.99) (opens in new tab).

It's not the first time we've spotted this one at the retailer - it's been an one and off feature for a few months now - but it's an absolute steal in our books. If you're someone who follows gaming laptop deals regularly, you'll know that bagging an RTX 3060 in a machine for under $799 is a real bargain.

It's this powerful graphics card, alongside a $300 saving, that's going to give you some fantastic bang for the buck here. Also featuring 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Intel Core i5-10500H processor, this machine is more than capable of outputting some great performance 1080p resolution with fairly high settings in-game.

If portability is a priority for you, then you could also check out today's gaming laptop deal on the Asus Dash F15 at Best Buy. The RTX 3060 variant is going for just $999 today (opens in new tab) after a $200 discount and offers a speedy machine with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB all in a chassis that's under 0.8-inches thick. This one isn't quite as good bang for the buck as the MSI above, in our opinion, but it's definitely a great choice if you're going to be lugging your laptop around regularly.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The best RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal of the year is back at Best Buy this week with this 15.6-inch MSI GF65. This one not only has a great price for a machine with such a beefy GPU, but the 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i5-10500H are going to get you some great performance at 1080p. Arguably the CPU is a little weaker in this machine now, but for the price, this one's unbeatable.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: $1,199 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a lightweight gaming machine then the Asus TUF Dash is a great choice. Not only is it just over 4.4lbs, but it's super thin at under 0.8-inches thick. This particular listing is the RTX 3060 variant with an Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, complete with a huge discount at Best Buy.

