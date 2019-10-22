The affordable Surface Go is even cheaper at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

The Microsoft Surface Go serves as the company's most affordable version of its lauded tablet, and today it's even more accessible than ever – well ahead of Black Friday 2019.

Walmart is selling the entry-level Surface Go for even less than its already-affordable list price. Sure, this tablet won't be a powerhouse or include the entire package in the box, but it's still the cheapest quality Windows tablet available today.

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB, 64GB) is $399 $356.99 at Walmart

The cheapest Surface tablet is now even cheaper, thanks to a sizable discount at Walmart online. While this does not come with a stylus or Type Cover, it's tough to refute a $42 discount.View Deal

This entry version of the Surface Go is certainly light on storage and memory, so don't pick one up expecting it to be your main workhorse. However, it's a fine secondary device or media-viewing tablet.

We personally loved the Surface Go during our review, but it essentially demands either a Type Cover, a Surface Pen or both to deliver the true experience as Microsoft intended. With this discount, you can essentially save some cash on one or both of those accessories and get a solid, affordable 2-in-1 Windows tablet.