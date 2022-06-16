Save up to 30% when you buy two of Razer's top gaming mice, headsets or keyboards

In a new promotion that's a very loose tie-in to the current barrage of Father's Day gifts we've seen online, you can now save up to 30% when you buy two of the same Razer gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards, headsets and more.

Razer is pitching the idea as a treat for dad and a treat for yourself, but if pops isn't too keen on an RGB gaming keyboard or a wireless gaming mouse then you can obviously pair up with anyone else and both save on some new gaming tech.

Peripherals featured in the sale include the Razer Viper Ultimate, which is 30% off when you buy two. That brings a pair of these well-rated and long-lasting wireless gaming mice with included charging dock down to $209.99 (was $299.98) (opens in new tab). Effectively, that makes them $104.99 each for a saving of $40 off the usual price.

If you play online a lot and are after a pair of gaming headsets then the Razer Kraken V3 is also in the promotion. You can pick up two of them for just $159.99 (was $199.98 (opens in new tab). At around $80 each, that's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen for the wired headset that sports noise cancelling and virtual surround sound. It's also cross-compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles (including PS5) and Nintendo Switch so can be used across multiple devices.

Those are just two of the Razer gaming products worth highlighting from the promo. You can browse through the full sale (opens in new tab) for yourself or check out a couple more of our favorite deals just below.

Today's best Razer deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate (x2): $299.98 $209.99 at Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – The Razer Viper Ultimate is an excellent wireless gaming mouse and this is a good discount when buying two of them. It's definitely a more premium option but it includes a lot of high-end features that enthusiast gamers will appreciate if you're looking to invest in a high-end peripheral. Take the 20,000 DPI sensor for extremely precise movements, the whopping 70-hour battery life and the sturdy design. A charging dock is included in the price, too, which is a nice bonus so you don't have to dig out cables whenever the battery is running low.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 (x2): $199.98 $159.99 at Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – You can often get by with a cheap gaming headset if you just jump on voice chat with friends every now and then, but if you also want superior audio quality from your games then it's worth an upgrade. When you buy two Razer Kraken V3 in this current promotion you get it for the cheapest price we've seen. That's a good deal for a headset that has noise cancellation, virtual surround sound and comfortable memory foam earcups.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blackwidow V3 (x2): $279.98 $209.99 at Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – This is a good price for Razer's flagship gaming keyboard and just $15 more than the record low when you buy two in today's promotion. Make sure you customise the keys with either the clicky and tactile green switches or linear and silent yellow switches depending on your preference. Other features include macro keys, RGB lighting and a multi-functional roller for volume control and more.

While there are lots of affordable options, Razer tends to be up there as one of the more expensive gaming peripheral manufacturers. Instead, you could browse our guides and pick up a cheap gaming mouse, cheap gaming keyboard or cheap gaming headset from many more budget-friendly options if they would be more suitable.