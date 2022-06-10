Father's Day gifts 2022: the 10 best gift ideas under $50

Father's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 19, to be exact), and if you're looking for the perfect gift for dad, then we have you covered. We've scoured the internet to bring you the ten best Father's Day gifts under $50.

Our Father's Day gift guide includes a wide range of gift ideas from retailers like Amazon and Walmart that all retail for under $50 - something dad would approve! Whether he's a grill enthusiast, a coffee lover, or needs to be treated to a grooming device, our Father's Day gift guide has a gadget or appliance that will make him smile from ear to ear.



See our list of the ten best Father's Day gifts below, and further, down the page, you'll find the top Father's Day sales happening right now, which include offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Nordstrom, and more.

The 25 best Father's Day gift ideas under $50

(opens in new tab) Philips Norelco Shaver 2300: $39.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this Philips Norelco shaver isn't on sale, it's still a fantastic price and a great Father's Day gift. The electric shaver has over 31,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a built-in trimmer and 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level.

(opens in new tab) Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $39.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - If dad's an iced coffee fan, you can get this nifty Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker for just $34.99 at Amazon. The coffee maker brews in under 4 minutes and includes a tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

(opens in new tab) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - A great Father's Day gift for the dad who loves to grill, Amazon has the top-rated Kizen meat thermometer for just $13.99. The digital meat thermometer has over 56,000 positive reviews on Amazon and takes temperatures in as quick as three seconds.

(opens in new tab) MagicMakers Neck Massager: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - If you're out of ideas for dad, then a neck massage is a great universal Father's Day gift and this Amazon's Choice model is on sale for $37.99 when you apply the 5% coupon at checkout. The top-rated neck massager relieves back and neck pain with two-way kneading and a heating mode.

(opens in new tab) Premium Hot Sauce Making Kit: $44.95 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Our favorite Father's Day gift idea is this premium hot sauce-making kit from Millhouse that's on sale for $39.95. The 133-piece kit comes with everything you need to make gourmet hot sauce, including a recipe booklet, customizable labels, bottles, caps, and more.

(opens in new tab) Green Mount Water Spray Nozzle: $19.99 $13.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - A proper water spray nozzle is a gamechanger for any dad that does yard work, and Amazon has this Green Mount nozzle on sale for just $13.67 when you apply the 5% coupon at checkout. The spray nozzle has over 8,000 positive reviews and is made of premium zinc alloy so it's more durable than plastic water nozzles.

(opens in new tab) Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill: $39.99 $25.49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $19 - Another great Father's Day gift for the dad that loves to grill, you can pick up this cheap portable Charcoal grill for just $25.49 at Walmart. The 14-inch Cuisinart grill features a 150-square-inch chrome-plated cooking rack which gives you enough room to cook burgers and hot dogs all weekend long.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Amazon has the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in today's Father's Day sales. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender: $44.99 $22.34 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - If dad likes to whip up smoothies, a blender is a great Father's Day gift and Walmart has this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Dad will be able to stream content in 4K resolution with Amazon's best-sellinng Fire TV Stick 4K that's on sale for $39.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

See today's best Father's Day sales