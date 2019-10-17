Samsung's newest cheap laptop is even cheaper at Walmart before Black Friday

For those looking for a cheap laptop that isn't necessarily stripped of performance and features in favor of a lower price, Samsung and Walmart have a deal for you.

The brand new Samsung Notebook Flash, a budget-priced Windows 10 laptop chock full of features not seen in most other laptops at its price, is now even cheaper than list price at Walmart for a limited time.

Samsung Notebook Flash is $329 $249 at Walmart

This affordable laptop from Samsung is a budget device only in price, with features and hardware more commonly seen in laptops twice its price. It's currently $80 off at Walmart.View Deal

To put this deal into perspective, the Samsung Notebook Flash features a 13.3-inch, 1080p display as well as a fingerprint reader – two selling points that are rare at this discounted price. To top it all off, you're getting 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which are also rare at this price.

In short, this might be one of the best laptop deals of the Black Friday season, well ahead of the season in the first place. It would be wise to hop on this one quickly, as it's unclear when the deal will end.