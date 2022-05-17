RTX 3080 Legion 7 gaming laptop tumbles to $1,799 after huge price cut at Walmart

We're usually on the hunt for cheap gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar but every now and again we spot an excellent high-end machine that's great value, just like this Lenovo Legion 5 at Walmart for $1,799 (was $2,399).

A full $600 price cut makes this Lenovo one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals yet to feature an RTX 3080 graphics card alongside a beefy Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - very high-end components for the price.

While over-kill for games like Fortnite or Minecraft (an overstatement), a machine with an RTX 3080 is a top buy for enthusiast-level gamers with a hefty budget. Not only will this Lenovo have enough power to max out the graphical settings on even the most demanding gamers on its 2560 x 1600 165Hz display, but it's also got enough grunt to power external monitors if need be.

Having such powerful starting specs comes with the distinct advantage of longevity too. While the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards (code-named Lovelace) are now looming, you won't struggle to hit recommended specs for a good few years down the line with an RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal like this Lenovo. In short, it's a pricey but worthwhile buy if you're looking for a premium gaming machine that's going to withstand the need for an upgrade for a good while yet.

Outside the US? Check out today's best cheap gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3080 Lenovo gaming laptop deal at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 7 16-inch gaming laptop: $2,399 $1,799 at Walmart

Save $600 - An absolutely humungous price cut brings this RTX 3080-equipped Lenovo Legion 7 into a relatively reasonable price bracket this week. Alongside a super-speedy graphics card, this machine also features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a lavish 2560 x 1600 160Hz display, ensuring an absolutely ridiculous level of power. If you're looking for a premium gaming experience on the go, this is a great buy.

