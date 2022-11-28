One of the best PS5 headsets is selling at a silly low price for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals are flowing thick and fast, and while some are rehashes of Black Friday discounts, there's an excellent saving to be had on Steelseries Arctis 7P+.

When it comes to the best PS5 headsets, our top recommendation is Sony's own Pulse 3D wireless headset, but, while great for using on the console, it's fiddly when it comes to connecting to other devices. Whereas the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ works brilliantly on the PS5, and it's also designed for multiplatform use, easily connecting to other devices.

As part of the Cyber Monday deals, SteelSeries has reduced its headset to just $109.99 (opens in new tab), that's $60 off its usual price and $20 below Amazon's discounted price. The Arctis 7P+ has a discount in the UK, too, but unfortunately, it's not as good, going for £162.95 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Only saving you £12.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless headset: Was $169.99 now $109.99 at SteelSeries (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - When it comes to third-party headsets, this is the best one you can get for your PS5. It sounds great, holds about 30 hours of charge, and features a great mic. The real plus of it is that you can use it easily across PS5, PS4, PC, and on your Nintendo Switch.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless headset: Was £174,99 now £162.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 - A 7% saving on one of the best gaming headsets money can buy is something at least, but we have seen the Arctis 7P+ go for as little as £104.99 in the past. It sounds great, holds about 30 hours of charge, and features a great mic. The real plus of it is that you can use it easily across PS5, PS4, PC, and on your Nintendo Switch.

When we reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+, we said "The PS5 branding is more than just a theme: besides the attractive white and blue colorway, it’s also compatible with Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech. Unlike its Xbox Series X/S sibling, the Arctis 7P doesn’t need to use the included USB-C adapter to utilize the wireless connection dongle on Sony’s console either. "

Honestly, this is one of the best headsets you can buy, and investing in a headset capable of delivering 3D audio can be a game-changing upgrade, it completely changed how we looked at the Uncharted games.

