Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon

Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount.

Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

While there's a good chance that we'll see even greater Modern Warfare 2 discounts during Black Friday, this is a deal you should consider jumping on if you're a seasoned CoD fan eager to get your annual fix.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5): £69.99 £58 at Amazon UK

Save 17% - Unsurprisingly, this Modern Warfare 2 discount is the cheapest we've seen the game since launch at any major retailer. It's not the steepest price drop ever, but a solid one for CoD fans eager to get stuck into the new game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Xbox Series X|S): £69.99 £58 at Amazon UK

Save 17% - The same deal is available for Xbox Series X|S owners, too. This version supports Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature, meaning the version that's best fit for your console will be downloaded.

It's an early Modern Warfare 2 deal, and one that'll likely be beaten on and around the Black Friday sales period happening on November 25. But given this has been one of the most well-received Call of Duty entries for quite some time, seasoned series fans may want to jump on this deal.

Modern Warfare 2 is a feature-packed game, which means it'll likely fill up much of your console's storage space. Still, you're getting a brand new campaign that riffs off of the 2009 original, as well as the multiplayer suite that fans have come to know and love. On top of that, Warzone makes its return and a new DMZ mode sets this entry apart from the rest.

