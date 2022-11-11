Warzone 2's install size is huge – and the new DMZ mode better be worth it

Audio player loading…

You’ll likely need a new SSD drive when Warzone 2 drops, with it weighing in at 115GB to install on your Xbox.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 companion battle royale title is set to take a chunk out of your console, according to recognized Twitter user (opens in new tab) Warzone 2 Informer, and would put the combined size of both Warzone 2 and its mainline offering at over 200GB combined.

This number is enough to make you balk even as the owner of one of the best gaming laptops – but it could strike a particularly imposing figure if you’re a dedicated PS5 or Xbox Series X|S user.

Thankfully there are ways to have your cake, eat it, and still play the new DMZ mode .

(Image credit: Activition-Blizzard)

Join the Dark SSD

According to Warzone 2 Informer, the follow-up to the soon-to-be relaunched Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will almost match its predecessor in terms of data usage. If you want to own all three games including Modern Warfare 2, you’ll have to clear over 300GB of space on your console.

Newer games are constantly getting bigger and are making bigger demands on our machines. This is especially true for console versions of games, which don’t need to be compressed as heavily as they do for PC. This is potentially dire for PS5 users, with the console offering just shy of 700GB of free space after setup.

If you’re trying to find space in your machine (and heart) for God Of War Ragnarok as well as all three of the latest Call of Duty games, you might want to think about purchasing an SSD drive for your PS5. With our help, you'll find the best SSD for your PS5 in no time.

(Image credit: Activition-Blizzard)

Worth the weight

For all its bulk and brawn, Warzone 2 is set to meet our high expectatios.

Activision’s latest roadmap (opens in new tab), detailing the content drops for Modern Warfare and the Warzone games respectively, seems especially promising and perhaps excuses the eye-watering file size expected of those initial downloads.