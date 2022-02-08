Live
PS5 restock live blog - Very in stock today, Game expected soon
We're expecting a good week for PS5 restocks
By James Pickard published
- UK: PS5 consoles in stock now at Very
- UK: Game expected to hold a PS5 restock this week
- US: No confirmed restocks this week yet in the US
A little over one month into 2022 and the situation is much the same as it was in 2021 when it comes to PS5 restocks. Sony has said that console shortages are still to be expected in the months ahead so it's important to get as big a head start as possible when looking to buy the PS5. That's why we're here: to give you the most recent info on PS5 restocks happening right now, let you know about ones scheduled for the future and share the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.
PS5 restock: retailers to check this week
Amazon (US): restock expected soon
After months of silence, it's very likely that Amazon holds its first PS5 restock of 2022 this week. As with previous sales, you will probably need to be a Prime member to be able to purchase a console.
Very (UK): restock live now
UK retailer Very got started nice and early this morning with a restock of both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Standard PS5 console bundles are popping in and out of stock right now, so do check the store page regularly for the latest availability.
Game (UK): restock expected Feb 8-10
Game recently updated its PS5 bundle page with a new dispatch date, suggesting a restock is coming soon. It's very likely it takes place this week - either today or Thursday is our best guess. Remember to go for bundles here in order to give yourself the best chance. If for some reason it's held back then next week is for certain.
Restock Update: No restock at Game today?
There's a strong suggestion that Game would hold a PS5 restock today, but we're now way past 10am and there's been no sign of consoles available to buy online. Does that mean the restock won't happen today?
Most likely. Going by all previous PS5 restocks at Game, consoles are usually made available to buy between 9am - 10am. In addition, the retailer usually puts out a tweet either the night before a restock or in the morning before a restock. That hasn't happened yet, either. With that in mind, we strongly feel that the Game restock will not happen today.
So, will it be tomorrow or Thursday? Or will it skip this week entirely? Well, Thursday would be our next best assumption as Game doesn't tend to restock on Wednesdays. That's not to say it won't happen, though! It will definitely happen by next Tuesday, though, as it seems many retailers are getting ready to send out consoles and bundles in time for Horizon Forbidden West that launches on February 18.
Restock Alert: PS5 consoles in stock at Very
We've seen mixed messages when it comes to the PS5 restock at Very this morning, but when we've matnaged to get through the waiting room there has been up to four different options available to purchase.
Alongside the console by itself, there are also a number of bundle options that include Horizon Forbidden West, an extra DualSense controller, or both. Given that next big PlayStation exclusive isn't scheduled for release until February 18, we can assume that these bundles will not be dispatched until next week.
Welcome to our PS5 restock live blog
We've kicked off our PS5 restock live blog for another week as we expect the next few days to be reasonably busy. The last couple of weeks have been very quiet but a number of retailers have hinted that we could see more PS5 consoles in stores over the next few days.
It's only morning in the UK but Very has also gone live with its PS5 restock, with solo consoles and bundles featuring Horizon Forbidden West. We expect Game to follow very soon - it should be between today and Thursday.
As for the US, we've not seen a restock there since the end of January so it should only be a matter of time before more consoles are available to buy. Amazon is one of the main retailers to follow as a January restock never happened. Another one to follow is Walmart, but it should make an announcement before its next restock that will give us a specific date and time to prepare for.
We'll be here to update you on this and any other PS5 restocks for the week ahead.
