PS5 restock live blog - Very in stock today, Game expected soon

UK: PS5 consoles in stock now at Very

UK: Game expected to hold a PS5 restock this week

US: No confirmed restocks this week yet in the US

A little over one month into 2022 and the situation is much the same as it was in 2021 when it comes to PS5 restocks. Sony has said that console shortages are still to be expected in the months ahead so it's important to get as big a head start as possible when looking to buy the PS5. That's why we're here: to give you the most recent info on PS5 restocks happening right now, let you know about ones scheduled for the future and share the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.

PS5 restock: retailers to check this week

Amazon (US): restock expected soon

After months of silence, it's very likely that Amazon holds its first PS5 restock of 2022 this week. As with previous sales, you will probably need to be a Prime member to be able to purchase a console.

Very (UK): restock live now

UK retailer Very got started nice and early this morning with a restock of both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Standard PS5 console bundles are popping in and out of stock right now, so do check the store page regularly for the latest availability.

Game (UK): restock expected Feb 8-10

Game recently updated its PS5 bundle page with a new dispatch date, suggesting a restock is coming soon. It's very likely it takes place this week - either today or Thursday is our best guess. Remember to go for bundles here in order to give yourself the best chance. If for some reason it's held back then next week is for certain.