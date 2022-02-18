PS5 restock live blog - Game and Currys now live, plus US console updates

(Image credit: Future)

UK: Game PS5 restock now live with Horizon bundles

UK: Two bundles available at Currys for £649

US: GameStop restock expected soon

US/UK: Amazon is still expected soon too

We're mid-way through February and after a couple of weeks of near-silence there are many more PS5 restocks popping up at retailers. It's still been relatively uneventful in the US, but UK stores have steadily released consoles over the last few days - with more going live all the time. To ensure you don't miss out on the next big console drop, we're here to give you all the latest info on the PS5 restocks happening right now, let you know about ones scheduled for the future and share the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.

PS5 restock: retailers to check today

Game (UK): in stock now

After last week's delay, PS5 consoles are now in stock at Game. Many new bundles have been added to coincide with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. We suggest you go for these instead of solo consoles to increase your chances of bagging one. If you're in a queue, remain patient and you should get through in time to be able to purchase a PS5.

Currys (UK): two bundles in stock

Currys has a couple of (admittedly) quite expensive bundles in stock. Both contains a PS5 console, extra DualSense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset for £649.

Amazon (US/UK): restock expected soon

After months of silence, we're still waiting for Amazon to hold its first PS5 restock of 2022. Could it happen before the end of the month? We think so. As with previous sales, you will probably need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to purchase a console.

GameStop (US): restock expected soon

GameStop has recently tweeted to remind us of the benefits of being a PowerUp Rewards Pro member – these include early access to online graphics card and console restocks. Just a day later a number of graphics card bundles were made available to buy, so could the PS5 be next? Going by the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, expect a single and expensive bundle stacked with a whole host of extras such as a spare DualSense controller, at least one recent PlayStation release and probably a GameStop gift card.

Walmart (US): restock expected soon

It's been weeks since the last PS5 restock at Walmart so we think there's a good chance of one before the end of the month. The retailer usually updates its console store pages ahead of time with the specific time and date of the next drop so we will keep an eye on those over the coming days. Remember, you need to be a Walmart+ member in order to purchase a console.