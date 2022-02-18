Live
PS5 restock live blog - Game and Currys now live, plus US console updates
A big day for console restocks
By James Pickard published
- UK: Game PS5 restock now live with Horizon bundles
- UK: Two bundles available at Currys for £649
- US: GameStop restock expected soon
- US/UK: Amazon is still expected soon too
We're mid-way through February and after a couple of weeks of near-silence there are many more PS5 restocks popping up at retailers. It's still been relatively uneventful in the US, but UK stores have steadily released consoles over the last few days - with more going live all the time. To ensure you don't miss out on the next big console drop, we're here to give you all the latest info on the PS5 restocks happening right now, let you know about ones scheduled for the future and share the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.
PS5 restock: retailers to check today
Game (UK): in stock now
After last week's delay, PS5 consoles are now in stock at Game. Many new bundles have been added to coincide with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. We suggest you go for these instead of solo consoles to increase your chances of bagging one. If you're in a queue, remain patient and you should get through in time to be able to purchase a PS5.
Currys (UK): two bundles in stock
Currys has a couple of (admittedly) quite expensive bundles in stock. Both contains a PS5 console, extra DualSense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset for £649.
Amazon (US/UK): restock expected soon
After months of silence, we're still waiting for Amazon to hold its first PS5 restock of 2022. Could it happen before the end of the month? We think so. As with previous sales, you will probably need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to purchase a console.
GameStop (US): restock expected soon
GameStop has recently tweeted to remind us of the benefits of being a PowerUp Rewards Pro member – these include early access to online graphics card and console restocks. Just a day later a number of graphics card bundles were made available to buy, so could the PS5 be next? Going by the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, expect a single and expensive bundle stacked with a whole host of extras such as a spare DualSense controller, at least one recent PlayStation release and probably a GameStop gift card.
Walmart (US): restock expected soon
It's been weeks since the last PS5 restock at Walmart so we think there's a good chance of one before the end of the month. The retailer usually updates its console store pages ahead of time with the specific time and date of the next drop so we will keep an eye on those over the coming days. Remember, you need to be a Walmart+ member in order to purchase a console.
Who's left to go in the UK?
Already this week we've seen ShopTo, Smyths Toys, Game and Currys hold a PS5 restock. If you miss out on one of these - or would prefer to buy somewhere else - who's left?
Well, Very went a lot earlier than the others with a small batch of consoles and bundles featuring Horizon Forbidden West. I'm guessing it wanted to get ahead of the game's release to ensure a dispatch before launch day. It did feel like a smaller drop compared to normal, but that could also be because it was more popular as wannabe buyers were after a console for the big PlayStation exclusive.
How about Argos? It's been a while since its last drop, which saw the majority of PS5 consoles available in Ireland. A few insiders usually get some information ahead of time but there's been nothing but silence over the last couple of weeks. Perhaps we'll hear more soon.
And then there's Amazon. The mega-retailer hasn't had consoles for almost an entire month now, so there is a lot of expectation it will restock soon. The latest rumour from PS5 Stock UK on Twitter suggests it will be either February 22 or 23 from 8am.
Restock Alert: two PS5 bundles available at Currys
Currys has a couple of PS5 bundles available to buy today. They aren't cheap, though.
Each one contains a PS5 console, a second DualSense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset all for £649. That is a lot of money, but it is (effectively) the recommended price for the console and all those extras. Not bad, then, if you were going to buy them anyway.
Restock Alert: PS5 bundles now in stock at Game
Game put its latest wave of PS5 bundles live earlier this morning and many are still available to buy. The majority feature today's brand new release, Horizon Forbidden West. Orders with priority delivery will be dispatched for February 22, so you will have to wait until next week for your console.
Welcome to our PS5 restock live blog
With all this morning's early excitement we're here with a fresh update to our PS5 restock live blog to ensure you get all the latest info on console availability at various retailers in the US and UK.
We've already got consoles up at Game and Currys in the UK, and are expecting a few US retailers to follow suit later today - or early next week at least. This follows a PlayStation Direct restock in the US earlier this week.
We've gone for the entirety of February so far with very few PS5 restocks, so we think it's finally time when the next wave of consoles will be offered by stores. We'll be here to update you on this and any other PS5 restocks until the end of the month.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.