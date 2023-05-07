I’ve reviewed external storage for a decade; this is the best portable SSD for freelancers right now

Amazon sells the Seagate One Touch 1TB external SSD (opens in new tab) for $89.99, a saving of 47% from its original selling price of $169.99. While this is not the cheapest 1TB on the market, I think it is one of the best portable SSD (if not the best) for freelancers, especially creative ones, and for a number of reasons.

Thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector, it is one of the fastest external solid state drives in its category (under $100), matching the likes of the Samsung T7 or the Crucial X8 with an up-to-read speed of 1.05GBps. Such a fast speed means that you can move files around easily and you can even work directly from the drive if you have compatible portable apps.

A 2TB version is available if you need something bigger for just $149.99 (you will need to select Other Sellers on Amazon to get this price). A smaller 500GB version is also available but at $69.99, it’s not recommended.

This drive is also ridiculously small and portable (a mere 70 x 50 x 10mm and weighing 43g) which means that you can easily carry it around to keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. You get both USB Type-C and Type-A cables for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android - we’d just wish that they were a tad longer.

Where it pips the competition is when it comes to what’s included in the package; other than the standard 3-year warranty, Seagate throws in free data recovery services as well, a life saver if your SSD has been damaged and you can’t access, say, your clients’ files. Now terms and conditions will apply and there’s a 10% chance of failure but it’s good to know that it exists as a safety net.

Also included is a 1-year subscription to Mylio Photos which is an unlimited cloud storage service that’s focused on photos (you can’t upload any other files). Mylio Photos - by itself - costs $99.99, which is $10 more than the price of the drive itself.

But there’s even more; Seagate threw in a four-month subscription to Adobe’s uber-popular Creative Cloud Photography Plan, which is worth $39.96 by itself. We haven’t tried but you should be able to redeem it even if you already have an existing account.

Last but certainly not least, Seagate DiscWizard, one of the best free backup software designed exclusively for Seagate hardware, and the Seagate SSD Touch app, which lets you manage files stored on compatible Seagate devices using your Android mobile device.