It's a big week for PS5 restocks at GameStop - here's all the info you need

You've got two chances at a PS5 restock at GameStop this week as the specialist retailer will hold an online event later today and an in-store-only event on Friday.

That first PS5 restock is scheduled for today from 11 am ET and you'll need to be a PowerU Pro Rewards member in order to get access. In a change from the norm, it will feature two PS5 Digital Edition bundles and we know what will be in both thanks to information shared by Jake Randall on Twitter.

The first includes a PS5 Digital Edition, PowerA DualSense Charging Station, DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red), $50 GameStop Gift Card, $50 PSN Voucher, and 12 Month PS Plus Membership. The second swaps the gift cards and vouchers for a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink) SSD that will double the storage space in the console and is one of the best PS5 SSD deals you can get.

Prices for both bundles have just been added to GameStop - and they're certainly not cheap. The first bundle will set you back $658.97, while the second will be slightly more at $668.97.

Following that, a very limited in-store-only PS5 restock will be held on March 11, according to information shared by Matt Swider at The Shortcut. This one will feature a single PS5 Disc bundle and be available exclusively to PowerUp Pro Rewards members.

It includes a PS5 console, Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition, Horizon Forbidden West: Limited Edition, PowerA DualSense Charging Station, Hyper X Cloud Headset, and a $50 PSN voucher. Add that all together, and it puts the bundle price at an eye-watering $800.

Quite an investment, but you do get two of the latest - and best - PlayStation exclusive games for the price. Although, there's a chance you can find them for less in our guide to all the cheap PS5 game deals. Still, if you're near a GameStop on Friday, you can head there for opening time to pick one up. Stock is meant to be extremely limited, though, with just a handful of consoles available at many GameStop locations.

PS5 restock at GameStop (from 11am ET)

PS5 Digital Edition | PowerA DualSense Charging Station | DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) | $50 GameStop Gift Card | $50 PSN Voucher | 12 Month PS Plus Membership: $658.97 at GameStop

The first PS5 Digital Edition bundle available at today's PS5 restock at GameStop is a massive one. The console would usually set you back $359.99 by itself, so you get around $300 worth of extras here. It's a pricey one, sure, but at least you get to pick the games to go with the console and get access to 20 top PS4 games through the PlayStation Plus Collection included in the PS Plus membership. Just remember, the Digital Edition doesn't have a disc drive so can't play physical games.

PS5 Digital Edition | PowerA DualSense Charging Station | DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) | 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink) SSD: $668.97 at GameStop

The second Digital Edition bundle in today's GameStop PS5 restock. In our view, this one is a lot weaker than the one above as that comes with vouchers you can use to buy games, as well as a PS Plus membership that will get you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection that you can download immediately. The SSD is a nice extra, but you shouldn't need a storage upgrade for a while yet.

If you come away with that bundle featuring Gran Turismo 7, it won't be long until you feel the urge to lift the sim racing experience to the next level - and you'll be able to do that with one of these PS5 racing wheel deals. For more extras, you can also check out our massive PS5 deals hub for the latest offers on games, accessories, subscriptions, and more.

Not after the PS5? We haven't heard much for a while, but we're still tracking all the latest Xbox Series X restock info in case you're still trying to buy Microsoft's latest console.