HP’s Black Friday-busting flash sale includes a powerful AMD Ryzen laptop at under $600

HP has kicked off a flash sale on its online store, with various offers on laptops and PCs (as well as some peripherals, including monitors) which are set to run for the next 72 hours – providing stock lasts, as ever.

The sale runs through until the end of Saturday, and there are a number of tempting offers which could make you think Black Friday or even Amazon Prime Day has come early – with discounts of up to $240.

That particular deal is on an HP Pavilion 15Z laptop which has witnessed a price reduction from $829 down to $589.

For the money, you’re getting a Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core (8-thread) processor (boosting to 4GHz) with a healthy complement of 12GB of system RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to boot. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and fast charging tech to juice up your battery to half-full in around 45 minutes.

That’s an impressive spec in the price bracket which this Pavilion machine currently finds itself in, so check out this deal, and our other top picks from the flash sale below (and feel free to browse the full range of offers yourself).

HP Pavilion 15Z laptop: $829.99 $589.99 at HP

We’ve outlined the spec of this laptop above, of course, but you may need to move quickly if you want to snag the Pavilion 15Z with this near-30% discount, as there are only 100 units on sale – and at the time of writing, that number is now 96. When word gets out more widely, stock may start disappearing more swiftly.View Deal

HP Laptop 15t-dw200: $659.99 $489.99 at HP

If you want a cheaper 15-inch laptop still than the above model, check out this notebook which has $170 off, bringing it below the $500 barrier. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard disk for those who need space for their files and apps. Note however that the screen is 1,366 x 768 resolution, but it’s still a decently cheap laptop (though it really is worth paying more for the above Pavilion if you can at all afford the extra outlay).View Deal

HP Pavilion All-in-One 27-d0230z: $1199.99 $999.99 at HP

If you’re in the market for an all-in-one PC, then check out this 27-inch model which has had a $200 discount applied to bring it just under a grand. The HP Pavilion 27 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and has 16GB of system RAM, backed with a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD plus a 1TB hard drive for extra storage. The 27-inch touchscreen has a Full HD resolution and is an IPS panel.View Deal