Get the Surface Pro 6 for cheap at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 might be the new hotness, but the Surface Pro 6 might still be the Surface champion, especially with this excellent Best Buy Black Friday deal.

Right now, you can pick up a Surface Pro 6 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $699 at Best Buy. We know the holidays are still kind of far away, but this is one hell of a Black Friday laptop deal – even if it doesn't come with the Surface Pro Type Cover (thanks, Microsoft).

The Surface Pro 6 might not be the latest Surface Pro, but it just might be the best one. This model, with the Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD should be able to power through pretty much anything. And that $500 discount at Best Buy definitely helps.

Now, you should be aware that this is a "Deal of the Day", which means it won't be sticking around long – especially at this price. At the time of writing, you still have 13 hours if you want to pick up a discounted Surface Pro 6.

And, really, if you've been on the market for a Surface Pro device, waiting for the new one to hit the streets, the Surface Pro 6 at this price point might just be the best Windows tablet for your needs. Sure, it doesn't have the latest Ice Lake processors, but it's got better battery life and the same general design.

Honestly, even with the new device on the market, we still think this is the best Microsoft Surface tablet on the market, and this $500 discount at Best Buy makes it an even more appealing buy. Our advice? Jump on this Surface Pro deal before it runs out.