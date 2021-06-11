Get $80 off the stress-busting Fitbit Sense in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 might still be a week or so away, but that hasn’t stopped us from getting a great early deal on the Fitbit Sense.

You can snag this feature-packed fitness tracker for just $249, saving $80 off its original asking price of $329. You can usually pick up the Sense for around $300 at Amazon, and we've only seen it drop this low a couple of times before, so this is a deal not to be missed.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Today's best Fitbit Sense deal

Fitbit Sense: $329 $249 at Amazon

Save $80 – this great fitness tracker goes above and beyond a regular Fitbit. Not only does it come with all the activity monitoring features we've come to expect, but its inbuilt stress tracker should help you monitor when you need to take some you-time.View Deal

The Fitbit Sense doesn't just track your steps, heart rate and workouts – it's also able to monitor your stress levels by conducting 'EDA scans'. These scans check the conductivity of your skin, which can be an indication of how sweaty, and therefore how stressed you are.

Of course, sweat is also produced when we exercise, but if you're living your regular day to day it can be a decent measure of how your stress levels are changing so you can keep an eye on how you're feeling. Unfortunately, some of the best mindfulness tools for reducing stress through the smartwatch are locked behind Fitbit Premium, but new Sense devices come with a six-month free trial of the service.

More Fitbit deals

Looking for more Fitbit deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.