Get an RTX 3060 gaming PC for just $799 in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale

The Walmart Plus Weekend sale is live right now and offers what's easily one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deals we've ever seen with this HP Pavilion for $799 (was $1,099.99) (opens in new tab).

A full $300 brings this mid-range machine all the way down into a budget price bracket - perfect if you're just starting out or can't afford to spend the big bucks you'd normally fork out for an RTX 3060 gaming rig.

Alongside a powerful GPU, this machine also features an Intel Core i5-10400F processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - components that aren't super high-end but will get you gaming at fairly high settings and 1080p resolution. For an easy upgrade, consider adding another stick of 8GB RAM and swapping out to a higher capacity solid-state drive. Both of these can be done pretty cheaply and will get you a nice lift in performance. Even without an upgrade, however, you'll get decent frame rates straight out the box with this inexpensive machine.

It's worth noting that, while cheap, this particular RTX 3060 gaming PC at Walmart comes with a slight catch. Because it's part of the retailer's Walmart Plus Weekend sale (opens in new tab), it's currently exclusive to fully paid-up Walmart Plus members. If you're already a member then it's great news - you've got full access to this deal and hundreds more over the weekend until Sunday June 5th. If you're not a member, you'll need to pay the first subscription charge of $12.95 per month to sign up. We've included details on the Walmart Plus service, and a few more exclusive deals, just down below.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion gaming desktop: $1,099 $799 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - The new Walmart Plus Weekend sale is offering one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PCs we've ever seen with this HP Pavilion. While rocking an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD makes this one more of a mid-range machine, it's perfect as a base for a few cheap upgrades - namely the RAM and SSD. Even without an upgrade, a powerful GPU ensures you'll get great frame rates for 1080p gaming with this machine. Note, as with all Walmart Plus Weekend deals, this price is exclusive to members only (see below for details).

(opens in new tab) Sign up for Walmart Plus for $12.95/month (opens in new tab)

Walmart Plus membership gives you exclusive access to the Walmart Plus Weekend sale - including the above featured RTX 3060 gaming PC deal. Sign up this weekend and you'll have full access to the ongoing sale with up to 40% off top tech, toys, and more, with a $20 gift card as a welcome bonus. Additional perks of the service include free delivery and shipping, cheaper fuel prices, same-day grocery delivery, and more.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,549.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event has the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than Amazon's current deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $849 $499 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is getting a massive $350 discount at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale which bring the price down to a record-low of $499. You're getting a powerful all-around device with a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming gaming, and graphic design.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $699 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – This 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has got a huge discount in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. It features an impressive set of components for the price, including an Intel i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD, making it one of the best cheap laptop deals (opens in new tab) you can buy. It may feature a last-generation processor, but it's still capable of excellent all-around performance: whether that's general everyday use, work or media streaming.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (64GB): $459 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Today's price on the iPad mini at Walmart is just $10 off its cheapest ever and a great little deal if you're looking for a new tablet. With a powerful chip, fantastic premium design, and gorgeous 8-inch display, the iPad mini is the perfect choice if you're looking for a decent slate that's easy to carry everywhere.

