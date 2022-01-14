Get a bespoke laptop backpack with your design from $50

Having your own design etched on a laptop backpack that you own is a worthy effort to try if you want to stand out of the crowd. It can however be an expensive endeavor especially if you only want one bag. Vistaprint sells its own laptop backpack with free embroidery for as little as $50 plus shipping.

Other than allowing you to promote your business when working remotely, it also provides ample space (up to 30L) for all your precious devices as well as two meshed water bottle pockets on either side of the bag. Inside, there’s half a dozen or so pockets to accommodate notepads, tablets, laptops, stationery, power cables and smartphones.

Just bear in mind though that you simply can’t print on the material that bag is made of (which is polyester); it has to be embroidered and that comes with its own limitations (although it does make it far more resistant to wear and tear). Fonts should be at least 6mm high and Vistaprint won’t process photographic imagery or gradients.

The maximum size of the design area is about 100mm each size and the artwork can be either in GIF, JPEG or PNG. Artwork should only be in solid colors and uploaded at a resolution of at least 300dpi. Failure to stick to the aforementioned rules will result in an error message.

Vistaprint provides optional extra help for only $5; one of their designers - part of their graphics design services - can assist within 24 hours to ensure that your design complies with the requirements.