Cyberpunk 2077 is now just $5, and we can't believe it either

It seems ridiculous to write this, but Cyberpunk 2077 is currently only $4.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It likely won't shock you that this is the cheapest price ever for the CD Projekt Red sci-fi RPG, so there's never been a better time to pick up a copy. It's only available for the rest of the day, so you need to move fast.

What makes this such a good deal for Cyberpunk 2077 is that you can use this PS4 or Xbox One boxed copy of the game to get a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version, too. Simply insert this disc into the respective current-gen console, and it'll download the newer version. It costs up to $60 to buy the game directly from either console storefront today, so that shows how much of a bargain you get with this today-only deal at Best Buy.

Cyberpunk 2077: $29.99 $4.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 – Just $5 for a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One is an unbelievable price by itself. However, the deal only gets sweeter when you learn this can also be used as a way to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X for free. If you've had an eye on the RPG from Witcher 3 developers CD Projekt Red, now is the time to buy as it's unlikely to be this cheap again.

If you haven't followed the story so far, the whole development and launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been a tumultuous journey. The game was hit by a number of delays all the way through development, and when the game did eventually launch on last-generation consoles, it suffered from some seriously costly bugs and performance issues. As the significance of these issues became more apparent, the excitement for the game that was built up over many years shattered completely, and players rushed to discourage those from playing it in its current state and refund the game.

Bluntly, it was a disaster.

The developer CD Projekt Red has been in recovery mode ever since, releasing patch after patch to fix the most egregious issues. The full Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrade patch was recently released to bring the game up to standards on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. That's put the worst of the issues behind it, but it's been difficult for the game to get out of the shadow of its horrendous launch.

There are still bugs and performance issues present, but it's in a much more stable state than the original PS4 and Xbox One launch. So, if you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X, it feels safe to recommend picking up Cyberpunk 2077 while it's only $5.

