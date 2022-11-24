Check out these Razer Wolverine Xbox controller deals to smoke the competiton

Amazon's Xbox controller deals are currently offering some of the most competitive prices on Razer gamepads that are ideal for competitive gaming.

The greatest discount available for these Xbox controller deals this Black Friday belongs to the Razer Wolverine Ultimate which is down to just $89.99 (was $160) (opens in new tab) for a $70 saving. More current, though, is the stellar Razer Wolverine Chroma V2 which has come crashing down to a historic lowest-ever price of only $99.99 (was $150) (opens in new tab) for a third off!

We're also seeing an aggressive offer on one of the best controllers on the market, the Razer Wolverine V2 as it's down to a surprisingly cheap $59.99 (was $100) (opens in new tab) for just shy of 50% off. It's available in both black and white, so you've got colorway options here for less.



This is just a small taste of what's available in the Black Friday Xbox controller deals. If you're in the market for more Xbox accessories for less then we recommend turning your attention to the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, too. It's currently unknown whether they will last throughout the next few days (or even hours) so don't delay if you're interested.



Today's best Xbox controller deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2: was $100 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Although it has been $10 cheaper once in the past, we still think this is an excellent price on the Razer Wolverine V2 at just shy of 50% off today. Not a fan of black? It's also available in white (opens in new tab) for the same low price, too.



(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine Ultimate: was $160 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - This is a massive discount on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate which takes this high-end gamepad down to incredibly competitive territory. While not the cheapest we've seen it at, it's a hard value to argue against it while considerably under the $100 mark today.



(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: was $150 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50; lowest-ever price - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma beating the previous record low by $15. If you want the best of both worlds with your next gamepad for less then this could be it.

More of today's best Xbox controller deals

Interested in more Xbox controller deals where you are? Not to worry. Our price comparison technology pulls through some of the best prices it can on some of our favorite models.

More US Black Friday deals