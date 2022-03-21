A huge $700 price cut makes this RTX 3070 Alienware M15 a great buy

For those on the hunt for a truly powerful gaming laptop, consider today's deal at Dell on this Alienware M15 for $1,399.99 (was $2,099.99).

A hefty $700 price cut makes this one of the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've ever seen - and even better still, you're not skimping out on any other components to get this powerful GPU at this price point.

With an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this one's all set for blazing fast performance at 1080p right out the box. You'll also get a super speedy 165Hz refresh rate display too, so you'll be able to get the most out of these powerful components with high frame rates.

Considering RTX 3070 gaming laptops are rarely found for under $1,500, let alone $1,400, we'd say this Alienware is a decent buy if you're in the market for a high-end rig. It's a pricey purchase, but you'll get a good few years of performance out of this gaming laptop, should you dish out the cash.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal at Dell

Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop: $2,099 $1,399.99 at Dell

