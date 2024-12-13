Windows 11's 'suggested actions' feature is headed to the Microsoft Graveyard - but here's what's replacing it

Microsoft is deprecating Windows 11’s “Suggested Actions” menu, introduced in 2022

A new AI-powered tool, “Click to Do,” will replace it on newer Copilot+ PCs, but older devices won’t get a replacement

Microsoft continues streamlining Windows 11 by retiring underused features

Windows 11’s “suggested actions” menu will soon be a thing of the past, as it’s apparently due to be axed in a future update.

The “suggested actions” menu was introduced to Windows 11 back 2022 and it was designed to provide helpful quick shortcuts and suggested actions when copying information like a phone number or a date. For instance, copying a phone number might suggest apps to make a call, while copying a date could show options to set a reminder or create a calendar event.

This feature now tops the list in Microsoft’s deprecated features documentation, reading:

“Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update.”

When Microsoft deprecates a feature, that means it won’t continue to develop it and is (probably) headed towards removing the feature altogether.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Why is "suggested actions" getting cut?

The reason for the removal of “suggested actions” that’s speculated by Windows Central is that it probably doesn’t see a lot of use. Not only that, but it appears as if Microsoft already has a replacement feature lined up - a newer tool called ‘Click to Do,’ which will offer suggestions for actions based on context and be powered by AI. ‘Click to Do’ will, however, only be available for newer Copilot+ PCs that have modern hardware for AI capabilities.

If you’re on an older computer, you won’t get a replacement feature in place of “suggested actions” and I imagine the feature will just be removed.

Windows 11 has been on a journey of its own, having had a grand total of 16 features retired from the OS in 2023 alone, often targeting tools that were outdated or saw little use. The year is not quite over yet, but 2024 has had fewer features removed by comparison.

If you feel like you’re going to be impacted by the removal of “suggested actions,” you can get in touch with Microsoft using the Feedback Hub app. My bet is most people won’t notice this change, and, if anything, it’s encouraging to see Microsoft continue to try and streamline Windows 11’s user experience.

You can check out the Microsoft Graveyard, an online project that documents and explains deprecated Microsoft features throughout its history, to see which other features have seen a similar fate.