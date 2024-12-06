Windows 11’s new webcam settings will make adjusting resolution a breeze — no extra software needed

Windows 11 will soon allow easy webcam resolution adjustments in settings without extra software

A hidden feature in Windows Insider build lets users manually select webcam resolution and frame rate

New options include multi-app webcam use and a ‘basic’ mode for troubleshooting camera issues

Adjusting your webcam’s resolution on Windows 11 PCs is about to get a lot easier - without needing to install extra software. The operating system already offers several webcam settings, which can be found by going to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Cameras. Here, you can change webcam settings like brightness, sharpness, and contrast, and soon you’ll be able to control your webcam’s resolution too.

Signs of the new addition to Windows 11’s webcam settings were picked up and shared by reliable Windows leaker @PhantomOfEarth on X. In a recent Windows Insider Canary Channel preview build of Windows 11, they found a hidden feature ID that could be enabled that adds an option to modify your webcam’s image resolution. According to Neowin, this option will allow you to let Windows 11 choose the best resolution for your webcam automatically or manually select a fixed resolution and frame rate.

Recent Canary builds include an additional advanced camera option: media type, which lets you choose a specific camera resolution. (ID is disabled by default, 27744+)vivetool /enable /id:52142480 pic.twitter.com/vZxAmv7RqkDecember 4, 2024

If you enable this hidden feature ID, new options will be added to the camera settings menu. There, your webcam will (hopefully) now be listed with an ‘Edit’ option. Upon selecting this, you’ll be met with a list of resolutions available for your webcam, as well as two other new options, including letting multiple apps use your webcam at the same time and a ‘basic’ mode you can turn on if your webcam seems like it’s malfunctioning - not unlike booting Windows in ‘Safe Mode’ to debug OS problems.

When we expect to see the new settings and how you can get it now

If your computer is running one of the latest versions of Windows 11 (build 27744 or newer), you can enable this new setting for yourself, although you have to use ViveTool to do this. I would recommend you check out Neowin’s explanation of how to do this if you’re eager to test out this new feature early.

Overall, this is a positive update to Windows 11 (something that has been… a little rare of late), especially since more in-depth customization of your webcam has often required the use of third-party apps. This could be especially useful while you’re in video calls or meetings or if you want to quickly switch video quality while making a recording.

This change is still a hidden feature in a preview version of Windows 11, but if it’s made it this far, I expect that we’ll see it in a future update for the live public version of the OS fairly soon.

