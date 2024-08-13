Windows 11 art lovers, take note: Paint 3D’s days are numbered – so make sure you download it from the Microsoft Store while you still can

I was alarmed to learn that Microsoft’s ditching one of its Paint apps in Windows 11 (and 10) - until I discovered that the application on the chopping block was Paint 3D.

In case you didn’t realize, there are two Paint apps for Windows 11: Paint, a modernized version of the classic app, and Paint 3D which was served up as its replacement way back in 2016, the idea being that it enabled you to use 3D features in your creations.

However, Microsoft never managed to fully get behind Paint 3D, and it fell by the wayside - in fact, the software was dropped from the roster of default apps in Windows 10 early in 2021. While you can still download Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 (or 10) today, soon, that won’t be the case.

As leaker PhantomOfEarth on X noticed - along with Windows Latest - there’s a new warning banner that has appeared informing Windows 11 users of Paint 3D’s imminent removal from the store.

The warning notification reads: “Paint 3D won’t be available in the Microsoft Store or receive future updates starting on November 4, 2024.”

This is followed by a ‘Learn more’ link which leads to a web page where Microsoft provides more information and confirms the date that Paint 3D will no longer be available on both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Paint 3D now has a banner stating that it will no longer receive updates or be available in the Microsoft Store starting on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/ksPg1IrdjoAugust 10, 2024

Paint 3D is looking rather shabby these days

At this point, there’s doubtless only a small niche of Windows users who are Paint 3D fans - although they will no doubt be upset by the news of the app’s demise.

That said, Microsoft has not been giving Paint 3D any attention for a long time going by some of the reviews on the Microsoft Store, which complain about the poor maintenance of the app. One common beef with Paint 3D is the app no longer appearing in the flyout menu when right-clicking on an image and going to the ‘Open with…’ option, meaning that opening an image is a much clunkier process.

If you’re interested in dipping your toes into 3D image editing, and have been mulling over using Paint 3D, then you better download and install the app from the Microsoft Store while you still can. Despite the mentioned complaints, the overall rating of the app is pretty high. Indeed, you never know, if Microsoft hears enough noise being made about Paint 3D being totally canned, maybe it’ll change its mind - and bring Paint 3D back as an optional app in the Microsoft Store.

After all, Microsoft pretty rapidly reversed course with its predecessor and my personal favorite childhood app, Paint.