Get Zen's ultrafast 'Full Fibre 500' broadband for just £36 a month

If you've been in search of the best broadband deals with ultrafast speeds, then look no further than this package we've found from Zen.

Right now with the following link, you can get its 'Full Fibre 500' broadband which offers mighty average download speeds of 500Mbps, for just £36 a month. Better still, there aren't any upfront fees to pay with this package, it has unlimited data and Zen guarantees 'no in-contract price increases' with it.

This is a great price for an ultrafast tariff and with the 500Mbps download speeds - and the 250Mbps upload speeds - you can count on seamless performance online. To give you a clearer idea of just how powerful this broadband can be, Zen also says a 50GB game can be downloaded in just 14 minutes.

As such, even the largest and busiest of households will be able to browse, online game and stream in UHD across multiple devices, all at once. Plus, Zen claims any type of smart device in your home can connect to its broadband to make the most of its award-winning internet services.

The caveat here is that this ultrafast broadband deal is only available to properties that have both a Full Fibre (FTTP) broadband connection and access to the network that Zen uses. Although, this is something you can check directly with Zen if you're interested in signing up for this offer.

Our Zen broadband deal

Zen's 'Full Fibre 500' broadband | 500Mbps | Unlimited data | £36 a month | 18-month contract | No upfront fees

With this exclusive broadband deal from Zen, you get its ultrafast 'Full Fibre 500' package, which gives average download speeds of 500Mbps and upload speeds of 250Mbps, all for just £36 a month. This is on an 18-month contract, but you don't have to pay any upfront fees and Zen guarantees you won't face any in-contract price rises. With these big speeds you can count on excellent internet access, even if you live in a large property with lots of users. As an example, Zen claims you can download a 50GB game in 14 minutes. You will need a Full Fibre connection and access to Zen's network to get this deal, but you can check this directly with the provider when you look to sign up.

Why choose Zen for your broadband?

Zen might not be a household name yet when it comes to UK broadband providers, but it certainly makes a great case for being one of the best.

If we look to its customer reviews and current accolades we can also see that it has in fact been named the Which? Recommended provider for the last three years. Alongside this, it's got a rating of 4.2/5 from just over 7,000 reviews on Trustpilot and it's the largest certified BCorp in the country. Its customers also enjoy the fact it has UK-based support teams and (as our featured deal shows) it doesn't have mid-contract price rises.

It's choice of broadband options also covers pretty much all consumer needs, from its slower 10Mbps tariffs, through to its top-speed 900Mbps Full Fibre. It even offers to handle any switching processes for you, should you want to move onto one of its packages.

However, as our featured deal also shows, you do need to have a Full Fibre connection and be able to access its network for its ultrafast deals, plus it currently only offers broadband and phone bundles. So if you want a TV package, or you don't have FTTP yet, you'll need to look elsewhere.

We can help with this though, simply enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll source the top broadband deals in your location.

Loading...