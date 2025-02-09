This gym-beating workouts app finally got me exercising daily

I wonder if you’ve read Atomic Habits. It’s a worldwide bestseller that has sold over 20 million copies and appears to have captured the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. Not sure what I’m talking about? Let me catch you up.

The premise of the book is that good habits are created by making small changes. We've all tried to overhaul our lives with grandiose plans to become better people. More often than not, if your experience is anything like mine, those plans fail as quickly as they've been created. We need a better model, and Atomic Habits provides it.

This is no more true than in the world of exercise, where it can be difficult to build long-lasting habits and routines that truly make a difference. That’s why I was glad to discover the Seven - 7 Minute Workout app , which makes it possible to do a little bit of exercise daily.

What might seem like a pointless amount actually generates a whole lot of change. Small habits, big changes.

Homescreen heroes This is part of a regular series of articles exploring the apps that we couldn't live without. Read them all here.

One of the best things about using this app is that it’s remarkably easy to find seven minutes within almost any day, no matter how busy you are. It could be as soon as you wake up, before you go to bed, or during your lunch break. It’s as simple as firing up the app and following the instructions.

(Image credit: Future)

The app centers around a set of exercises and workouts that are designed to provide maximum benefit in the shortest time possible. All available options are nicely laid out in the ‘Workouts’ tab but if you want to create your own customized plan, then the app will help to keep you motivated and engaged. I found it helpful to include a rest day so that there was a natural rhythm to my exercise, but it meant I had to be sure to re-engage the day after!

Each workout has a descriptive introduction followed by a list of exercises that are included. If you don’t like the look of any in particular, then they can be easily removed, or if you’d like the app to take care of this for you, then you’re best off specifying your global preferences.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, I specified that I was experiencing wrist and knee pain, and the app did all the hard work of ensuring I was offered tailored workouts that would consider my limitations.

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll be led through the workouts by your chosen digital instructor. There are 12 to choose from, although none of them are anything like having a real human standing in front of you. It’s also not comparable with using YouTube workouts and it’s this lack of a human face that is probably the biggest downside to the app.

That being said, I can’t falter the graphics and animations in terms of clarity. I had no problem understanding what was being asked of me or how long I should be doing each exercise. This was helped by the instructor providing virtual instructions and sound alerts when an exercise was transitioning. Launching workouts from your wrist is possible if you have an Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Beyond the workouts, the Seven app's biggest attraction is its motivating nature. Features include achievements, daily challenges, and the ability to compete with friends. If you’ve read any number of my Homescreen Heroes pieces, you’ll know how competitive I am. I’m an absolute sucker for anything that gives me rewards.

These take the shape of a 'streak’ counter and a whole set of ‘badges’ including ‘Abtastic’, ‘Triple Triumph’, and ‘Leg Day’. Being able to visibly see my progress really helped me to not only keep going but also aim for higher goals than I would have naturally shot for.

The Seven app is as ubiquitous as most apps and is available on iOS and Android devices. The free version contains 12 full-body exercises and live group training but lacks the full set of workouts alongside curated workout plans and loyalty perks. For the privilege of those, you’ll need to join the 7 Club, which costs $39.99 / £39.99 per year. That’s significantly cheaper than any gym membership, so it's well worth consideration.