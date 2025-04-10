Your Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just got a much-needed AI upgrade – the one you've wanted since launch

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just got a major AI update in the UK

Your smart glasses can now use the camera to respond to what you can see

Live translation tools are on the way "soon," too

If you live in the UK, your Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting an upgrade. From today (April 10, 2025), your Meta smart glasses are getting a free Meta AI update, which we were promised when they were first revealed in 2023.

The biggest new feature is the arrival of Look and Ask tools, which allow your glasses to search for answers to your questions based on not only what you say but also what you can see.

This tool will help the specs transform into handy tour guides as you ask them to identify and tell you about a landmark or help you improve your understanding of nature by helping you identify plants and animals you spy – provided the glasses get a good look.

You can also get the specs to help you with translation.

Right now, they can only read text and tell you what it says in English, provided it’s a supported language like French or Italian. However, Meta says that “soon” they’ll also be able to provide real-time translation when someone is talking to you – being able to translate, in real-time, between Spanish, French, Italian, and English.

(Image credit: Meta)

To turn on these new tools, you’ll need to enable Meta AI for your glasses in the settings of your Meta View app.

After that, use language to prompt your Ray-Bans to take a visual cue with prompts like “Hey Meta, What am I looking at?” or “Hey Meta, look and tell me what type of tree this is,” and your AI will do the rest.

As with other AI your Ray-Bans won’t get everything right 100% of the time, but in our tests the glasses did surprisingly well. They helped us navigate the London Underground map – even when the station we wanted was just out of the glasses’ view – and they did a great job summarising signs for us in supported languages.

So, if you have a pair of smart Ray-Bans, go and enjoy your new Meta AI features.