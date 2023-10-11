The best SSD I've ever reviewed is on sale right now for its lowest price ever

With Amazon Prime Day deals in full swing, it's a great time to go component hunting, and this deal on the Samsung 990 Pro, the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD I've ever reviewed, is definitely one you'll want to grab before it's gone.

All three capacity options for this SSD are on sale over at Amazon right now, with the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with Heatsink on sale for $89.99, which is just $10 more than its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB with Heatsink is selling for its lowest price at just $129.99 at Amazon, and the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB (no heatsink) is selling for its lowest price of just $279.99 at Amazon for Prime Day.

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB (w/ Heatsink): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with built-in heatsink is a great way to add some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 storage for cheap, and it works with either PC or PS5 systems, making this 40% off deal during Amazon Prime Day the one to beat.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (w/ Heatsink): was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This is the SSD I've been using for all of TechRadar's component and system testing ever since it was released, which is about as high praise as I can think to give this SSD. It's now selling at its lowest price I've ever seen, making this one a no-brainer for anyone looking for the best SSD on the market at a great price.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $344.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB capacity just hit the market a few weeks ago, so seeing it already getting a nearly 20% discount so soon is an incredible deal, especially if you're looking for fast, high-capacity storage.

The best Samsung 990 Pro Prime Day SSD deal

The Samsung 990 Pro is the best PCIe 4.0 SSD on the market, hands down. It has incredible read and write speeds, both sequential and random, and since most systems sold in the last few years are PCIe 4.0 compatible, this is one SSD that just about everybody can drop into an M.2 slot on their motherboard and enjoy the fastest storage that's not the more advanced PCIe 5.0.

And for the price, you're making a great investment that will serve you well for many years to come, whether you're looking for workstation storage or just some extra capacity for the family computer or one of the best gaming PCs on the market. You really can't go wrong with this drive.

