WhatsApp's new security label will let you know if future third-party chats are safe

WhatsApp is currently testing a new in-app label letting you know whether or not a chat room has end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

WABetaInfo discovered the caption in the latest Android beta. According to the publication, it’ll appear underneath the contact and group name but only if the conversation is encrypted by the company’s “Signal Protocol” (Not to be confused with the Signal messaging app; the two are different.) The line is meant to serve as a “visual confirmation” informing everyone that outside forces cannot read what they’re talking about or listen to phone calls. WABetaInfo adds that the text will disappear after a few seconds, allowing the Last Seen indicator to take its place. At this moment, it’s unknown if the two lines will change back and forth or if Last Seen will permanently take the E2EE label’s place.

This may not seem like a big deal since it’s just four words with a lock icon. However, this small change is important because it indicates Meta is willing to embrace third-party interoperability.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.11: what's new?WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to indicate when chats are end-to-end encrypted, and it’s available to some beta testers!Some users can get this feature by installing the previous updates.https://t.co/g2i5S7d9R1 pic.twitter.com/KsTa13z0BOMarch 9, 2024 See more

Third-party compatibility

On March 6, the tech giant published a report on its Engineering at Meta blog detailing how interoperability will work in Europe. The EU passed the Digital Markets Act in 2022 which, among other things, implemented new rules forcing major messaging platforms to let users communicate with third-party services.

Meta’s post gets into the weeds explaining how interoperability will work. The main takeaway is the company wants partners to use their Signal Protocol. The standard serves as the basis for E2EE on WhatsApp and Messenger, so they want everyone to be on the same playing field.

Other services don’t have to use Signal. They can use their compatible protocols, although they must demonstrate they offer "the same security guarantees”.

The wording here is pretty cut and dry: if a service doesn’t have the same level of protection, then WhatsApp won’t communicate with it. However, the beta suggests Meta is willing to be flexible. They may not completely shut out non-Signal-compliant platforms. At the very least, the company will inform its users that certain chat rooms may not be as well protected as the ones with E2EE enabled.

Interested Android owners can install the update from the Google Play Beta Program although there is a chance you may not receive the feature. WABetaInfo states it’s only available to a handful of testers. No word if WhatsApp on iOS will see the same patch.

