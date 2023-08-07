Apple is testing a new M3 Mac mini - and I’m hyped

Mac mini fans, get excited! Apple may be testing a new M3 Mac mini - with the M3 chip itself expected to land later this year.



According to Mark Gurman’s ‘Power On’ newsletter , Apple has already been testing an unnamed mystery Mac product featuring the M3 chip, which he believes to be a new Mac mini. Gurman also notes that the new chip will have the same configuration as the M2 version (consisting of four performance cores and four efficiency cores for the CPU, and a ten-core GPU), with the supposed new iteration of the Mac mini seen being tested offering 24GB of memory.

We got our hands on the M2 Mac mini at the start of this year, and we were incredibly pleased with its performance and price point. If the rumors are true and we’re going to get an upgraded version of the mini PC in 2024, we have very high expectations. Current leaks suggest we’re going to see M3 MacBook and iMac models first , with Gurman predicting a fall 2023 launch.



If the current-generation Mac mini is anything to go by, we’ll get not just M3 versions but also a model featuring a more powerful M3 Pro chip. The M3 Pro is likely to overtake the previous M2 Pro chip, equipped with 12-core CPUs and 18 graphics cores, touting some serious computing power.



Personally, I’m super excited about the potential upgrade. The M3 chip promises to pack a serious punch, and as this article is being written on an older Mac mini model, I’m desperate to see the significant performance and design improvements we could see when a new model arrives.