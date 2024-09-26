Surface level up: how to supercharge work, play, and everything in between

Devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops have evolved to become trusted tools that let us achieve our very best work, while keeping us entertained and in touch during all-important downtime. Whether you’re firing off emails on your morning commute, collaborating with colleagues across scattered time zones, or unwinding with your favourite shows after a long day of client calls, our trusty tech is there, diligently ready to help us achieve more.

But not all devices are created equal — a fact you’re likely all too familiar with if you’ve been loyally rocking an ageing PCfor one too many years. In a time where our digital and physical lives are more intertwined than ever, you need (deserve, even) tools that can keep up with your needs — whether that’s smashing your side hustle, or treating yourself to a well-deserved Friday night Netflix binge.

Whatever you’re after, you deserve a device that’s quick, attractive, and handles everything you throw at it with ease. And if it’s got AI smarts to help adapt to your preferences to make you even more productive? Well that’s the sweet cherry on top of an already rather tasty cake.

With the scene set, enter Microsoft‘s Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. More than just simply pieces of beautifully engineered hardware (though their sleek design certainly helps their appeal), they're a pair of bona fide AI-powered companions designed to enhance every aspect of your digital life. Because you deserve to do what you want to do, with no dela

Surface Laptop: intelligence meets performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop isn't just an upgrade — it's a leap forward in laptop technology. Powered by blisteringly powerful Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors, this sleek device offers an impressive 86% boost in performance compared to the Surface Laptop 5.

But raw power is only part of the story. The Surface Laptop leverages its AI capabilities to enhance your productivity in meaningful ways. When you're working on a presentation and need to find facts fast, for example, Copilot is there to be your everyday AI assistant n, saving you valuable time and frustration.

All those smarts would be nothing without the longevity to back them up. Thankfully, the Surface Laptop has exceptional battery life. With up to 20 hours of video playback, you can confidently work or enjoy entertainment throughout the day without worrying about finding a power outlet. This is particularly useful for those who frequently work on the go, or students who need their laptop to last through a full day of classes and study sessions.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The up-to 15in HDR touchscreen, surrounded by a minimal bezel, also offers an immersive viewing experience that's ideal for both work and play. Whether you're analysing data visualisations or streaming high-quality video content, the vibrant colours and deep contrast ensure a crisp, clear, and immersive portal to a world of productivity and entertainment.

Surface Pro: versatility redefined

(Image credit: Microsoft)

For those who require flexibility in their work setup, the Surface Pro is an excellent choice. This 2-in-1 device effortlessly transitions from a laptop to a tablet, adapting to your needs throughout the day. Its unique kickstand design allows you to use it in various modes — as a laptop for typing reports, a tablet for taking notes in meetings, or propped up for hands-free video calls.

The Surface Pro doesn't compromise on performance or battery life either. With up to 14 hours of use on a single charge, it's designed to keep you productive on the go. And when you do need to recharge, the ExpressCharge feature can power up the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes — perfect for quick top-ups between meetings or classes.

Longevity aside, one of the Surface Pro's most impressive features is its optional OLED touchscreen. With a 1M:1 contrast ratio, it delivers a wider range of colours, making it ideal for creative professionals who demand colour accuracy. Whether you're editing photos, designing graphics, or reviewing detailed documents, the OLED display brings your content to life with exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Copilot+ PCs: A new era of AI

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Both the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are Copilot+ PCs, equipped with the latest and greatest AI experiences that set them apart. Here are just some of the innovative features that can enhance your productivity:

Cocreator: This tool allows you to describe or sketch your ideas using text or image prompts, then watch as AI generates an interpretation. It's particularly useful for quickly visualising concepts or creating rough drafts of designs.

Windows Studio Effects: Enhance your video call experience by improving lighting and blurring backgrounds. This feature ensures you always present yourself professionally, regardless of your surroundings.

Live Captions: Never miss important information during video calls or presentations — Live captions provide real-time, accurate subtitles, ensuring you catch every detail, even in noisy environments or when you need to keep the volume low.

You can’t go wrong

No matter which device you go for, you’ll be in safe hands. If you prefer a traditional laptop form factor with exceptional performance and battery life, the Surface Laptop is a no-brainer — especially for power users who spend long hours typing, coding, or working with complex apps. Though it’s more than suited to providing hours of uninterrupted entertainment too.

If flexibility is your priority, the Surface Pro offers the best of both worlds. Its versatile design makes it ideal for professionals who alternate between different work modes throughout the day, such as taking notes in meetings, giving presentations, and working at a desk.