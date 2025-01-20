Huge Apple Intelligence upgrade expected for Mail as part of macOS Sequoia 15.4 free update

Mac users will get access to one of the most talked about Apple Intelligence features, Genmoji, in just a few weeks when macOS Sequoia 15.3 becomes available. But it's a new report that hints at a major workflow upgrade coming to Mac as part of macOS Sequoia 15.4 that could be the real Apple Intelligence game-changer.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, macOS Sequoia 15.4, which is set to arrive later this year, will bring huge Apple Intelligence upgrades to the Mail app, similar to those we've already received in iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.

Currently, the best iPhones running iOS 18.2 have an AI-powered Mail app that can prioritize, categorize, and even summarize your inbox to make emails manageable. I've been using Apple Intelligence since the first beta launched in June 2024 and the Mail upgrades on iPhone have proven to be a huge benefit to the AI-fuelled Apple software. Since launch, however, I've been waiting patiently to hear about when these same quality-of-life improvements would come to Mac, and it looks like we might not have much longer to wait.

AI-powered Mail app

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Siri with on-screen awareness and personal context will be the headline Apple Intelligence feature coming in iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 which he expects to arrive in April.

However, he adds, "But there’s another, more under-the-radar feature coming in April as well: The Mac will get the upgraded Mail app that uses AI to prioritize messages and sort content into different inboxes."

Mac users will get a complete design overhaul for the Mail app similar to the one on iOS which shows Categories at the top of your inbox. Apple Intelligence can determine important emails, transaction-based emails, important updates, and even promotional content from online retailers. Interestingly Apple is said to be going ahead with adding the Apple intelligence summarization tools to the Mail app too, despite recent issues with summarizing notifications which have prompted the company to remove Notification summaries from News and Entertainment apps in iOS 18.3.

macOS 15.4 Sequoia will be a huge upgrade to all M-series Macs including the newly released M4 MacBook Pro. If you're looking for a new Mac to take advantage of everything Apple Intelligence has to offer, check out our M4 MacBook Pro review.

