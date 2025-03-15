What is GDDR7? The latest VRAM technology explained

While Micron introduced a starting rate of 32 Gbps with a bandwidth of up to 1.5TB/sec, being 60% higher than with GDDR6 as well as 50% power efficient, it was Samsung that pushed things further. The South Korean company announced late last year that its GDDR7 VRAM was capable of achieving speeds of over 40 Gbps, which is 32% faster than the initial introductory rates.

The RTX 5090 utilizes 32GB GDDR7 VRAM, whereas the RTX 5080 employs 16GB GDDR7. The former is made possible by using a total of 16 2GB modules in unison on its 512-bit memory bus, whereas the RTX 5080 uses eight 2GB modules together. It's a similar convention for the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 (and expected for the 60-class cards likely to come).

We can gauge the usable GDDR7 speeds by looking at the total bandwidth and speeds observed in Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs. The RTX 5090 is built on the GB202 die with 28 Gbps effective memory (clocked at 1,750 MHz). Its 512-bit memory bus allows for a total bandwidth of 1.79 TB/s. Considering GDDR7 can be as fast as 40 Gbps (42.8% faster), we could see potential Super variants excelling beyond this rate. However, it's more likely that the cap of what's possible will (likely) be reserved for subsequent generations, like the potential RTX 60 series and beyond.

This is to say nothing of what could come from a new variant of the current memory standard. There was the half step of GDDR6 to GDDR6X with Nvidia, just as there was with GDDR5 and GDDR5X, something that AMD did not utilize. Whether Samsung or Micron makes faster memory modules for the next generation will depend on the wider adoption of the VRAM standard as the technology develops.