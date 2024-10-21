We might now know the full specs for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU thanks to a new manufacturer leak

Tons of reports and rumors have gone flying around concerning the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, including release dates, clock speeds, and more. But thanks to a new leak from the motherboard manufacturer, we may now have a good idea of the specs it’s packing.

Maxsun, which manufactures the motherboard for the processor, has seemed to reveal some juicy information regarding the chip. Interestingly enough, it’s referred to as the AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D in the leak but most likely it’s the Ryzen 7. According to the listing , it has a TDP of 120W and 96MB of cache, including 32MB of L3 cache and 64MB of 3D V-Cache. This means the cache size is still the same as in previous models, which honestly isn’t great.

The leaked document also reveals that the base clock speed is 4.7 GHz — 900 MHz faster than the 9700X. Most likely this is due to the TDP being higher in the 9800X3D. The leak also states that it’ll have a boosted clock speed of 5.2 GHz, which would oddly be 300MHz slower than the 9700X. This all lines up with an earlier leak that confirms the same information. As for single-core clock speed, that hasn’t been revealed at this time but it’s assumed to be 5.4/5.5GHz.

If past reports are to be trusted, then we should have official confirmation of the 9800X3D’s specs on October 25, 2024. Though most likely the actual launch date would be sometime in November 2024.

Disappointing rumored performance

Though base clock speeds seem to be promising enough (while boosted not so much), a recent report from a German tech site seems to point to rather unimpressive benchmark scores. In gaming comparisons, the Ryzen 9800X3D is 11% faster than the 7800X3D in Far Cry 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider sees an uptick of only 4% and Black Myth: Wukong a dismal 2%.

Cinebench does look a bit more promising in this regard, with a huge performance increase of around 18% and 28% faster than its predecessor for single-core and multi-core, respectively. But still, considering this is supposed to be a next-gen chip, the overall results are rather lackluster.

