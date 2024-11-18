AMD’s Ryzen chips appear to be wiping the floor with Intel – but the best-selling CPUs right now might surprise you

Intel’s top-selling CPU is a lowly number 13 in Amazon rankings

Team Blue is doing better in the Newegg CPU chart, but still not well

This may reflect fallout from Intel’s recent fumbles with chip instability and the rocky Arrow Lake launch

AMD is totally cleaning up in the world of desktop processors, with Intel lagging way behind its rival now, at least going by Amazon’s rankings of the bestselling CPUs.

As you may be aware, Amazon keeps track of the bestsellers across its entire range of tech (and other) products, and the top processor list is currently dominated by AMD, with Team Red now holding the entire top 10.

In fact, the first Intel CPU you’ll see is the Intel Core i5-13600KF at number 13, so the top 12 processors are from AMD (at the time of writing, anyway). Granted, Intel does have numbers 14, 15, 17, and 18 as well, notably with older CPUs from the 13th-gen and 14th-gen ranges, with no Core Ultra 200S (Arrow Lake) chips to be seen in the top 20 – or indeed in the top 100.

Are those chips simply too fresh to the market, then? Well, AMD’s Ryzen 9800X3D is also very new on the scene and is ranked at the number four spot, in fact, it's been so popular that at the time of writing it's sold out of stock.

What are AMD’s top chips by sales, then? At number one we have the AMD Ryzen 5700X, the mainstay from two generations ago which is still selling strongly, followed by its more affordable sibling, the 5600X.

The AMD Ryzen 7800X3D is in third place, followed by the 9800X3D as mentioned, and then the Ryzen 7600X is in fifth. It makes sense to see the 7800X3D in a strong position; it's now the cheaper alternative to the next-gen 9800X3D, while remaining a strong choice of CPU for serious PC gamers.

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

Analysis: Processing advantage AMD

This represents a very clear picture of how AMD has pulled ahead in the CPU arena, albeit it is just one retailer – though a huge retail player, of course.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you look at Newegg, which also keeps a regularly updated CPU ranking, this isn’t quite as heavily weighted towards AMD, but Team Red is clearly winning. In this case, Intel does have chips at numbers five through to eight, and 14, plus 20, but the rest of the top 20 is entirely AMD (again, that’s correct at the time of writing, though the processors may have shuffled around a bit by the time you’re reading this).

It’s much the same story as Amazon with the bestselling Ryzen chips, though the top seller is actually the Ryzen 9800X3D in this case (even though it has sold out – stock is still a big issue for would-be buyers), followed by the Ryzen 7600X (with a nice discount as you might guess). For Intel, the 14700K and 14900K are the top offerings – you won’t find an Arrow Lake CPU until number 39, where the flagship 285K currently resides.

Are we particularly surprised at this development? Well, not really, although the grip AMD has on the market at Amazon is pretty eye-opening. But given recent history in the world of CPUs, with Intel having a nightmarish time with its 14th-gen and 13th-gen silicon suffering serious instability problems, and Arrow Lake having a wobbly launch too, it’s pretty much a given that AMD is going to capitalize on these missteps.

Even if Ryzen 9000 also received a rather lukewarm reception, albeit the Ryzen 9800X3D has turned that around as a gaming powerhouse chip – the problem with that new 3D V-Cache CPU is that it’s out of stock everywhere, as noted.

Via Tom’s Hardware