V-color’s new DDR5 RAM is launched and it seems like an overclocker’s dream, looking ridiculously fast and stable

V-color has announced the launch of a world-first in the form of its new RGB DDR5 O CUDIMM system memory.

The CUDIMM RAM sticks – which stands for Clocked Unbuffered DIMM, as opposed to a standard DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Modules) for PCs, and we’ll come back to the difference – will come in 32GB (2 x 16GB) and 48GB (2 x 24GB) packs of varying speeds.

The DDR5 RAM will start at a transfer rate of 6400MT/s and run up to 9200MT/s (or more with overclocking, which is the idea with this memory). In short, the higher-end flavors are very fast indeed.

As the name tells us, the V-color RAM boasts RGB lighting, and looks slick with or without the lighting on, as the bar for the RGB is either silver or gold when the lights are turned off. It looks pretty smart, for sure.

Moreover, V-color has used a nifty new heatsink design for improved cooling. The company tells us that the RAM runs some 2% to 5% cooler than its previous heatsink with this new patented design.

V-color didn’t give us any details on the pricing yet.

(Image credit: V-color)

Analysis: Clock wisdom

What’s the big deal about CUDIMMs compared to traditional DIMMS then? The CUDIMM memory modules come with a clock driver on the memory stick itself, so the RAM doesn’t have to rely on the system clock. Having a clock right there on the RAM module leads to better stability and reliability, which becomes increasingly important as you push DDR5 RAM faster and faster.

And indeed these V-color RAM sticks are reaching hugely fast speeds with the top SKUs which hit 9200MT/s as mentioned (not quite as fast as G.Skill’s DDR5 RAM kits that we saw at Computex 2024, mind, which reach 10,600MT/s).

The improved cooling here should help overclockers really push the boundaries, and this product could end up on our list of the best RAM modules – but doubtless when the price tag for this V-color RAM is revealed, it’ll be very expensive.

Via Wccftech