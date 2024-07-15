Finally! 2TB microSD cards have gone on sale — but I wouldn’t buy them for Amazon Prime Day if I were you

You can now buy 2TB microSD cards for your smartphone, your tablet and basically everything that can take a microSD card (do check your device for compatibility). But Amazon (and its Prime Day extravaganza) is not where you will find the most affordable 2TB memory cards. Instead, head over to Newegg, where the Teamgroup Pro+ 2TB card sells for $209.99 , down from $249.99.

This particular card (TPPMSDX2TIA2V3003) belongs to the A2/U3/UHS-I/V30 speed class rating, offers read/write speeds of up to 160MBps/110MBps (which you can achieve using pro-grade card readers) and comes with a lifetime warranty: a rare instance of total commitment to aftersales excellence. I reviewed the 1TB Teamgroup Pro+ microSD card back in October 2023 .

As always, backup your memory card where possible to avoid having to resort to the hassle of using data recovery services: use a USB drive or a portable hard drive or a cloud storage or a cloud backup solution of your choice to diligently save your precious data.

Today’s best value for money 2TB microSD card

Teamgroup 2TB microSD card with lifetime warranty: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Newegg

I like the lifetime warranty and the price, which is cheap for a 2TB, a capacity that was until recently unimaginable. Great for shooting 4K movies or expanding the capacity of your devices without breaking the bank.

