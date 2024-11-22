YouTube's new AI tool will create backgrounds for your videos – so you don't have to clean up your place

YouTube has augmented its Dream Screen AI tools for short-form videos. You can now use Dream Screen to generate video backgrounds for Shorts using text prompts. Up to now, Dream Screen made image backgrounds, but now it leverages Google DeepMind’s video-generation model, Veo to expand into videos as well.

To set up a Dream Screen video background, you open the Shorts camera, tap the green screen icon, and then select Dream Screen. You can then write whatever text prompt you want and select an animation style. Hit the Create button, and YouTube will produce a set of video backgrounds for you to choose from. After you pick the background you want, you can film your video, and the AI-generated background will be incorporated into the final video.

You might take a video of yourself in a magical forest, recreate scenes from books and movies, or even design a whole opening sequence for a video series you're making. YouTube has also hinted at future updates that will include six-second standalone video clips made with Dream Screen.

level up your Shorts game with Dream Screen ✨you can now generate video backgrounds instantly with just a few words!available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. try it out ➡️ https://t.co/8w3DiWHyNw https://t.co/oqCGMSdrysNovember 21, 2024

Music dreams

The video backgrounds can mimic various cinematic styles in high-definition, 1080p. The dynamic video backgrounds expand the options for your video backgrounds. Notably, it's a feature that isn't common to YouTube's rivals, such as TikTok. It's not universally available yet, but you can try it out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. YouTube will likely roll it out elsewhere soon.

The new Dream Screen feature also fits with YouTube's other efforts to embed AI throughout the platform. For instance, AI can help inspire new video ideas with YouTube's Brainstorm with Gemini tool and get around rights issues by using AI tool to remove copyrighted music from your video without taking it down completely.

You might also like