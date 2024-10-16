How to use the latest impressive AI video generator for free

If you're looking for another option for producing videos using AI amid the recent avalanche of AI video generators, there is yet another new one. The latest addition to your stable is Pollo AI, and you can try it out for free right now. Pollo AI's ﻿features are noticeably easy to play with, and it can turn both text prompts and still images into high-quality videos.

Pollo is a product of Hix.AI, a developer of generative AI tools for conversation and synthetic media, including the new synthetic music platform Tad.ai. As with many AI video generators, you only need a text prompt to get a short video. The text-to-video generator can turn any script into a fully realized production, including animation and transitions. You don't need a film degree; an informal description will do.

You can also add movement to still images. Uploading a picture will get the AI to animate it in a way the AI deems appropriate to the context of the image, including environmental effects like waves from the ocean on the beach. You can also use text to explain what you want to have happen or how you want to see any people or objects in the image used in a video that might not include any other facet of the picture.

The platform makes the videos from your prompts very quickly, usually taking less than a minute.

How to use Pollo for free

You can try out Pollo AI for free, getting 20 credits a month. However, the videos are all watermarked, and there are limited editing and camera movement options. Should you want more features and credits, there are three price tiers of $15, $30, and $90 a month for 300, 800, and 3,000 credits, respectively.

The apparently insatiable demand for AI video production has spurred a rash of AI video tools for the masses. Depending on your needs, you can get quite a lot of free AI videos from the range of platforms available, including Runway, Pika, Stability AI, Hotshot, and Luma Labs' Dream Machine.

The AI-generated elephant moving across the room is OpenAI's Sora model, which attracted a huge amount of interest when unveiled yet remains limited to certain approved OpenAI partners. The same goes for Meta, which recently introduced the impressive Movie Gen AI video generator but similarly restricted access to professional, approved filmmakers.

Pollo may not push out its rivals, but if the market reflects the real demand even slightly, it will probably do quite well, even with only a small slice of the potential user base.