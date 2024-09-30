Copilot is getting a surprise new upgrade with four new voices, plus it reads the news!
Copilot wants to be your portal to the Internet
Microsoft Copilot is about to get a brand new look and additional features, including a voice mode with four new voices.
Windows Latest has some screenshots of how the new-look Copilot will work, and gone is the rather austere look of the previous incarnation and in its place there's a new pastel-shaded user interface. While the recent addition of Copilot ‘Wave 2’ for Office 365 customers was very focused on enterprise users, the new Copilot 2.0 appears to be much more about making AI accessible for general users, with a redesigned home screen that invites you to explore.
Work it harder, make it better
Windows Latest reports that the new interface is faster and sleeker than the old one, and more on par with ChatGPT. Copilot 2.0 uses a card-based design, with each card encouraging you to use AI and explore its potential. So, you might find it asks you if you’d like to start a journal, or if you need some help getting to sleep. There’s also a new voice mode, so you can talk to Copilot for the first time, and in response, it will talk to you using one of four new voices - Meadow, Grove, Wave, and Canyon.
The new Copilot 2.0 will ask you your name when you first use it, then remember your name whenever you log in with your Microsoft account. To complement the completely redesigned interface there are two different modes - Night and Day. Day is brighter and full of pastel shades, while Night is a dark mode.
The new Copilot 2.0 appears to have been rolled out to users in India and Brazil. We’re not sure when it will be available to the rest of the world, and there’s also no word on a mobile version. ChatGPT recently rolled out Advanced Voice mode to ChatGPT Plus users, and Gemini already has Gemini Live up and running.
You might also like...
- Copilot Wave 2 supercharges productivity with AI across all your Microsoft 365 apps
- I've been using a work laptop with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key for months now — and it's made me realize one thing
- 3 ways Microsoft Copilot can help your business perform better
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.