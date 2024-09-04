3 ways Microsoft Copilot can help your business perform better

Post-pandemic, we are witnessing the biggest workplace shift in generations. Some of the major driving forces behind this include changing working habits and an exponential rise in the use of AI. There is a significant amount of noise surrounding AI-driven business apps, but one that is making significant cut through is Microsoft Copilot.

Having recently shed its licensing restrictions to become accessible to all, Copilot is AI-driven assistance that is accessible, affordable and easy to implement in all workplaces worldwide. Yet many business owners and IT decision makers remain in the dark about the many benefits of Copilot and how it can help their business to perform better across the board.

We must work with AI, and not against it, to truly harness its potential and elevate business performance. If we don’t, competitors will, so it is in everyone’s best interest to adopt responsible AI practices into the workplace now in order to stay ahead of the curve. How can Copilot help your business performance?

Copilot has transformative potential to redefine the workplace, and its effects are wide-reaching and impactful.

Robert Cotrill Social Links Navigation Technology Director at digital transformation company ANS.

Integration with existing software

As an established, leading software provider for business, Microsoft Office is already a trusted stalwart in many organizations, from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprises and multinational corporations. For this reason, Microsoft Copilot can be seamlessly integrated into existing Microsoft software, meaning there is minimal upheaval for a business during the rollout phase.

Microsoft Copilot spans across the suite of Office 365 products, whether it be Word, PowerPoint, Excel or Outlook. Copilot’s reach also expands into Teams, the popular office messaging application, which means colleagues can easily collaborate within their teams and with others across a business. Copilot can also run across devices, whether it be mobile apps, iPads or laptops, making it an all-encompassing solution.

Unlocking accessibility and efficiency

Microsoft Copilot’s newfound accessibility is reshaping how individuals and businesses operate, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity. So much of working life is taken over by administrative tasks, whether it be organizing meetings, reading and replying to long email threads, or wading through unnecessary emails.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, Copilot has the power to summarize key discussion points raised in a chat and highlight areas where people are aligned and where they disagree. After Teams meetings, takeaways are taken care of too, with action drafting and follow-up meetings now firmly under the jurisdiction of AI. With Copilot, we can shift our efforts to the tasks that really matter.

Fueling creativity

Whether it be a report for a client or an important presentation to the board, starting with a blank canvas can be daunting for everyone. But with Microsoft Copilot, engaging content is just a prompt away. Whether you need some starter ideas or a first draft, Copilot can help when inspiration just isn’t striking.

Not to mention, while Copilot takes care of the time-stealing administrative tasks, workers’ time is freed up to challenge the ordinary and be more creative. A significant burden is taken off employees’ plates and, in exchange, they have more time to explore new terrain, come up with ideas that will make meaningful changes within the business, and see them through.

Taking the next steps

For swathes of businesses, Copilot will be their key first step into the world of AI. But by having this foundation in place, businesses will be better prepared for future technologies. AI isn’t going anywhere, and it will only grow in capability. Preparing employees and business operations for AI now will only impact performance positively in the long-run.

For any business looking for guidance on how to begin their digital transformation journey, partnering with an expert may be the optimum way forward. This is often the fastest way to extract value from AI projects, as tech partners have expertise and resources on tap.

However, it is crucial when choosing a partner that they provide some sort of co-managed service, so tech teams are learning from the AI experts and gaining the knowledge to run the systems themselves. Employees must be effectively trained on Copilot to work in harmony with AI and reap all the rewards it offers. But once this upskilling has been implemented, the possibilities for improving business performance are truly endless.

What’s next for Copilot?

Copilot foreshadows the evolving role of AI, moving towards ‘invisible AI’ that seamlessly integrates into our workflows. While generative AI currently requires human activity to guide prompts, now and into the near future, we can expect to see a greater platform for invisible AI. Once enabled within a business, apps can work in the background on a wide range of different tasks. This transition hints at a future where AI proactively drives innovation and efficiency, revolutionizing how we work.

We've featured the best AI phone.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro